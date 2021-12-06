ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Nvidia, Qualcomm, AMD and other semiconductors decline sharply

By Chris Ciaccia
Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD (AMD) is down nearly 6% to $135.45, while NXP (NXPI) is lower by almost 4% to $218.62. The decline in the semiconductor stocks is weighing on the broader NASDAQ, which is flat,...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxp Semiconductors#Nvda#Qcom#Nxpi#Analog Devices#Adi#Intc#Dow Jones
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Fortinet, Robinhood

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index closing at a new record peak as markets shrugged off the monthly CPI print showing the hottest inflation reading since 1982. This coming week is expected to be busier than usual with all eyes on Wednesday’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Phone Arena

Qualcomm, AMD upset that TSMC bends over backward for Apple

Two of TSMC's largest customers are thinking of giving Samsung some of its business in order to diversify their supply chains. TSMC is the world's largest independent foundry with Samsung right behind it. Some of TSMC's biggest customers include Apple, Qualcomm, AMD, MediaTek, NVIDIA, and Intel. TSMC and Samsung are the most technologically advanced in terms of process nodes as both have been building 5nm chips with 4nm coming soon.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Watch these six stocks next week for a Nasdaq 100 bounce

The Nasdaq 100 will have a new look on December 18 when Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) all make the jump to the highly-watched index as part of the annual reconstitution. Those six will replace CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW),...
STOCKS
technewstoday.com

Detailed Guide for Updating AMD, Intel, NVIDIA Drivers

Bought a new pair of headphones that won’t work, or your game keeps crashing midway during the boss fight?. Drivers are often a significant source of frustration to users. More often than not, it is not entirely clear what we are supposed to do to update them. To make matters worse, when searching online for a fix, we see countless fraudulent websites that offer “free” driver update tools.
COMPUTERS
Seekingalpha.com

NXP Semiconductors: Not As Sexy As Broadcom, But Still Quite Attractive

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) are up 76% since my initial Seeking Alpha coverage of the company in August of last year (see NXP: EVs Will Be A Long-term Growth Catalyst). Indeed, in Q2 automotive sales powered a strong quarterly beat, guidance raise, and a $2 billion expansion in the company's share buyback plan. In this article, I will investigate NXP's prospects for 2022, which in summary should see solid revenue growth, margin expansion, and excellent free-cash-flow generation. While not near as sexy as some leading semiconductor companies - Broadcom (AVGO), Nvidia (NVDA), and AMD (AMD) come to mind, NXPI is a solid company that typically trades at a much lower valuation.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) advanced 2.83% to $342.54 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.95% to 4,712.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. Microsoft Corp. closed $7.13 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cisco, Microsoft share gains lead Dow's 150-point climb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Friday afternoon with shares of Cisco and Microsoft seeing positive gains for the blue-chip average. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 152 points higher (0.4%), as shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Microsoft (MSFT) are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Cisco's shares are up $1.77, or 3.1%, while those of Microsoft have climbed $7.82, or 2.4%, combining for a roughly 63-point boost for the Dow. Coca-Cola (KO) Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy