The US dollar fell rather hard against the Mexican peso on Tuesday to reach towards the 21 pesos level. It is worth noting that this is an area that has been resistance previously and was the scene of the major breakout that got us all the way up to the 22.25 pesos level. That being said, the market is likely to see a lot of interest in this area due to the fact that it is an area where there has been a certain amount of “market memory” involved, but there is also the fact that it is the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This will attract a lot of longer-term traders that may have missed the move.

