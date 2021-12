Instead of choosing one city to debut our album with an in-person concert, we decided to perform via live stream so that Sourcerors all over the world can tune in and watch together as we perform our album in full, 2 nights before it's official release. We'll be bringing a collection of acoustic and electric instruments used on the album to the beautiful church converted venue, 5 Points Music Sanctuary in Roanoke, VA to sharing the music with you with the quality of audio and video we feel it deserves. We hope you'll buy a ticket, some exclusive Hybrid Album merch and share this special night in CTS history!

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO