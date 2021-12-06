ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

“Shatner In Space” to debut on Amazon Prime, documenting William Shatner’s Historic journey to the edge

By TrekNews.net Staff
treknews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShatner in Space to debut on Amazon Prime on December 15. A new documentary titled Shatner in Space will focus on Wiliam Shatner‘s historic trip to space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin this past October. The one-hour special will premiere on Amazon Prime in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and New...

treknews.net

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Prime Video special Shatner in Space to debut in December

William Shatner is going to space, and it's all going to be documented. On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Prime Video will launch a one-hour special titled Shatner in Space. The announcement was made by Shatner himself during a virtual panel for CCXP Worlds, one of Brazil's largest fan conventions. The special...
TV & VIDEOS
purecountry1067.com

‘Shatner in Space’ Coming to Amazon

William Shatner made history by becoming the oldest person in space, and now you can check out his journey thanks to Amazon. Shatner in Space will document the Star Trek captain’s journey in a documentary for the streaming platform. “My time in space was the most profound experience I could...
TV SERIES
musicconnection.com

Album Review: "Bill" by William Shatner (8/10)

To paraphrase the original TV series Star Trek, Shatner has always boldly gone where few have gone before. At 90, this is the 11th album release for the acclaimed actor, director, author and auteur. And it is, perhaps, his most revealing work to date, where he reflects poetically on pivotal moments in his personal life and career. Shades of Ken Nordine’s “Word Jazz,” tracks like “Monday Night in London” and “What Do We Know” utilize illustrative word play and clever sound design. Enter the mind of “Bill,” with several guests, including Joe Jonas, Brad Paisley, Joe Walsh, sax man Dave Koz and steel guitarist Robert Randolph.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
William Shatner
edglentoday.com

2021's notable moments on TV: Capitol riot, 'Rust,' Shatner

If a year can be accused of bait-and-switch, 2021 is fair game. It was reasonable to believe, or hope, that the pandemic would steadily recede in the rear-view mirror, that a White House transition might mean less political rancor, that America could honorably end its “forever war” in Afghanistan. Television,...
TV & VIDEOS
treknews.net

Star Trek: Discovery Episode 404 “All is Possible” Review: Goodbye, Old Friend

Review: Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 4 “All Is Possible”. After hinting at a major change for one of Discovery’s main characters, “All is Possible” delivers this shake-up in the form of a major character leaving Discovery, ostensibly for good, to find their destiny elsewhere in the 32nd century. And we have a life-or-death situation involving a handful of rookie academy cadets to thank for that decision.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

William Shatner's Trip to Orbit to Become an Amazon Show

The Star Trek icon will star in a documentary on Prime Video. William Shatner went boldly where few people have gone before on Oct. 13, becoming the oldest person to have gone in space. Now, his short stint is set to become an Amazon Prime documentary called Shatner in Space.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Earth#Amazon Prime Day#Ccxp Worlds
cgmagonline.com

William Shatner Returns To NFCC For An Exciting 2022

William Shatner, most famously known for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek, is making a return to Niagara Falls Comic Con in 2022. It seems to be a tour of the comic cons for the captain as, after his appearance at NYCC this year, William Shatner makes his long-awaited return to the NFCC in skipper fashion. NFCC has made many exciting announcements over the past month, and this is just another to augment the experience for fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FanSided

New documentary about William Shatner will prove age is just a number

Star Trek’s William Shatner went to space, now you get to watch all about it. Star Trek’s very own William Shatner went to space with former Amazon head Jeff Bezos, and subscribers to Amazon’s Prime Video service will be able to learn all about it on Dec. 15. The documentary will focus on Shatner’s travel on the Blue Origin flight, who became the oldest human being to go to space at 90-years-old.
MOVIES
mediaite.com

Final Frontier: Wings Awarded to Bezos, Branson, and Shatner, Strahan Touches Down

The civilian and private business space race is well into its next phase now. Former NFL star and current Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan is the latest famous face in flight, and the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded official astronaut status to some of the earlier rocketeers. The FAA...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
Flying Magazine

FAA Awards Astronaut Wings to Jeff Bezos and William Shatner

Actor William Shatner (left) discusses his space experience with Jeff Bezos. Screengrab from Blue Origin. Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and William Shatner are earning “astronaut” wings for their recent flights that reached space. The FAA on Friday said it will be awarding the honor to 15 people who...
ASTRONOMY
treknews.net

Star Trek: Villains Review: A collection of some (but not all) of Trek’s biggest baddies

Star Trek: Villains: A guide to some of the franchise’s most iconic villains — featuring profiles and interviews. This is a review of the digital version of the book. I have a confession to make, and this seems as good a place as any to do it: I love the villains of Star Trek. In an ecosystem overflowing with movies, television series, comics, and books that have generic, cliched bad guys, Star Trek’s villains are head and shoulders above the rest. Partly because of the actors who play them, partly because of their colorful, striking look, and partly because of the intricate and complex nature of Trek stories the bad guys, gals, supercomputers, babies, spongy alien blobs, androids, evil clones, etc. tend to be more original and leave a more lasting impression than villain outside of the franchise. Not every one of them is as remarkable as Khan Noonien Singh but we have many more Khans than we do Gods who have needs for starships. At the heart of it, though, I think the reason why Trek villains stand out is the same reason why the good guys of Trek stand out: they are relatable, they have strong agency, and the tragedy that shapes them invokes a sense of understanding and empathy.
MOVIES
KRON4 News

Blue Origin launch: NFL, TV’s Strahan flies in space with astronaut’s daughter

Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught a ride to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket-launching company Saturday, sharing the trip with the daughter of America’s first astronaut. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas, sending the capsule on a 10-minute flight with the two VIP guests and four paying customers. Their […]
NFL
iheart.com

Michael Strahan Returns From Historic Trip To The Edge Of Space

Michael Strahan just took one step for civilians and one leap news anchors everywhere!. The Good Morning America host was aboard the latest Blue Origin rocket Saturday (December 11) that blasted off to the edge of space. Strahan, along with Laure Shepard Churchley –– daughter of Alan Shepard, America's first ever astronaut –– took off from West Texas, reaching the outer edge of Earth's atmosphere.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

Michael Strahan, Alan Shepard’s Daughter, Four Others Rocket To The Edge Of Space

MIAMI (CNN) — Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, sent Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, the daughter of famed astronaut Alan Shepard, and four paying customers on a supersonic joy ride to the edge of space Saturday morning. The group blasted off aboard Blue Origin’s suborbital space tourism rocket at 9:01 am CT from the company’s launch facilities near the rural town of Van Horn, Texas, where Bezos owns a sprawling ranch, and took a supersonic, 10-minute flight that reached more than 60 miles above the Earth’s surface before parachuting to a landing. Strahan emerged beaming from the capsule where he...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Strahan Completes Blue Origin Space Flight: “It Was Unbelievable”

Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught a ride to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket-launching company Saturday, sharing the trip with the daughter of America’s first astronaut. “TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!!” he tweeted after landing. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas, sending the capsule on a 10-minute flight with the two VIP guests and four paying customers. Their automated capsule soared to an altitude of 66 miles (106 kilometers), providing a few minutes of weightlessness before parachuting into the desert. The booster also came back to land successfully. It was five minutes and 50 miles (187...
ENTERTAINMENT
Sun-Journal

Shatner beams down to Brunswick Trekkies’ wedding

When Brunswick residents Jim Grant and Amy Wells stepped into the next frontier of their lives by getting married earlier this month, they did so with an in-person blessing from Capt. Kirk himself, Willam Shatner. “I’ve been a lifelong Star Trek fan,” said Grant, who serves as the vice-chair of...
BRUNSWICK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy