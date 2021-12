CHICAGO (CBS) — The latest census data available online shows nearly half of North Lawndale residents live in poverty. But as Morning Insider Marissa Parra showed us Friday, one church is working to arm residents with both food and life tools. They say you need to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes to understand them. But here, all you need to do is walk inside. What people were feeling when they showed up to Jesus Word Center Church in North Lawndale was hunger. “We offer what we call ‘felt needs’, what the community feels,” said Pastor Maddie Phillips. So every Thursday, the church...

