Equine influenza Confirmed in Oregon Horse

By Edited Press Release
TheHorse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article​An attending veterinarian in Oregon has confirmed a positive test for equine influenza (EI) in a 17-year-old Quarter Horse gelding at a Clackamas County boarding facility. Four more horses at the facility are suspected positive. The affected horse presented with clinical signs that included fever, coughing, and nasal discharge....

thehorse.com

Comments / 2

Related
NBC12

Virginia horse test positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ State Veterinarian’ Office, a horse has tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1 on Monday. VDACS says two horses at a boarding stable in Powhatan County had to be euthanized due to a poor prognosis, and one...
VIRGINIA STATE
TheHorse.com

Florida Confirms Equine WNV Case

On Nov. 22 officials at Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) confirmed a 9-year-old Quarter Horse at a private facility in Hendry County with West Nile virus (WNV). The horse, which was unvaccinated for WNV, first showed clinical signs on Oct. 9. His signs included depression, fever, head...
FLORIDA STATE
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Oregon reports 862 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 50 new deaths

There are 50 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,116, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today. OHA reported 862 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 387,485. Scheduling note: OHA will...
OREGON STATE
TheHorse.com

Tennessee Horse Confirmed With WNV

​On Nov. 23 officials at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) confirmed an unvaccinated 22-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse gelding at a Davidson County farm with West Nile virus (WNV). The gelding began experiencing clinical signs of WNV, which consisted of ataxia (incoordination) and recumbency (down and unable to rise), on Nov. 16. He was euthanized.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheHorse.com

Neurologic EHV Confirmed in Virginia Horse

On Nov. 29 officials at the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) confirmed a horse at a Powhatan County boarding facility with equine herpesvirus. The horse began showing neurologic signs on Nov. 28. Signs included ataxia (incoordination) and recumbency (down and unable to rise). The horse, which was vaccinated against EHV, was euthanized.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheHorse.com

Canadian Horse Confirmed With EIA

On Nov. 22 the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) national reference laboratory confirmed a positive test for equine infectious anemia (EIA) on an Athabasca County, Alberta, horse. The horse’s owner requested the test by an accredited veterinarian after being informed that the horse had been in contact with infected animals last summer. The veterinarian had found no clinical signs of disease upon testing.
ANIMALS
TheHorse.com

Alberta Confirms More Chuckwagon-Connected EIA Cases

On Nov. 26, officials at the Canadian Animal Health Surveillance System’s (CAHSS) national reference laboratory confirmed positive equine infectious anemia (EIA) tests for two horses on a premises in Big Lakes County, Alberta. The horses’ owner requested the tests after becoming aware that they had been exposed to infected animals last summer and were involved in pony chuckwagon activities. The attending veterinarian noted no clinical signs of EIA when testing procedures were performed.
ANIMALS
BBC

County's first case of bird flu confirmed

An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in East Yorkshire. The highly contagious H5N1 virus was found at premises near Pocklington, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said. Birds at the site will be humanely culled and a 1.8-mile (3km) protection zone has been put in...
ANIMALS
TheHorse.com

6 Questions to Consider About Your Horse’s Cough

It sounds like someone is blowing through the end of a vacuum cleaner tube—that loud, abrupt, hollow noise exploding from your horse’s open mouth when he coughs. When you hear it, maybe you’re the type of owner who hushes everyone around so you can hear if he coughs again. Or maybe you’re the less worrisome type, telling yourself, “No big deal; everyone coughs sometimes.”
ANIMALS
arcamax.com

Head to Kentucky Horse Park for Equine Fun

Before COVID-19 stopped many events and much of travel worldwide we were fortunate to be at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky. Throughout the year paddocks, pastures and show rings here are lush with Kentucky bluegrass and always busy. We enjoyed especially the introduction to the different horse breeds, which takes place several times a day. The meet-and-greet activity with the Clydesdale horses and the detailed explanation of the breed was fascinating. Some of them were 19 hands high to their withers. The young handler who explained it all and showed us how the harnessing for pulling the wagon is done was a terrific demonstrator.
KENTUCKY STATE
TheHorse.com

Expert: Transport Is an Equine Welfare Issue

Transportation isn’t just a major source of stress for horses—it’s also a serious health risk. By understanding risk factors and applying the latest scientific knowledge about the consequences of traveling, owners and professionals can help keep horses safer, healthier, happier, and better fit for performance after arrival, said a leading international expert.
ANIMALS
timesvirginian.com

Horses 101 By Nan Edwards: Confidence with Horses

You need a certain amount of confidence to work around horses. If you don’t, the horse will not see you as a leader and may decide if you are not going to be in charge, maybe he should be. It isn’t always easy to have confidence with a weave 100-pound...
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Pets
TheHorse.com

Encouraging Your Horse to Drink

How to keep horses (particularly picky ones) hydrated at and away from home. A mature horse’s body is approximately 70% water. This fact underscores just how important it is that all horses, regardless of age or classification, have a consistent source of clean, fresh water to drink at all times.
VERSAILLES, KY
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Tigers At Pittsburgh Zoo Test Positive For COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two tigers at the Pittsburgh Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19. The zoo says the tigers started displaying clinical signs like occasional coughing but have otherwise been in good condition and they’re expected to fully recover. The results of the rapid antigen test showed the tigers tested positive, and the zoo said it’s also waiting on the results of a PCR test. It’s likely the tigers got the virus from an asymptomatic employee, the zoo said. “We are taking this situation seriously and are continuing to provide the best care possible to our tigers,” Dr. Jeremy Goodman, president and CEO, said in a press release. “We do not allow any of our visitors to come within close proximity to any of our cats, so the risk of transmission to our guests is very low.” In April, two of the zoo’s lionesses tested positive for COVID-19 and fully recovered. There have been no domestic fatalities of tigers that have gotten COVID-19, the zoo said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Leader

Influenza: CDC says the coming season might be a tough one

The year 2020’s mild flu season due to COVID-19 restrictions might mean this year’s season could be a dangerous one. Therefore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that all vaccines this year will be “quadrivalent” — designed to protect against four different flu viruses. The CDC’s fears...
PUBLIC HEALTH
countynewscenter.com

Influenza Cases Continue to Increase in San Diego

Seventy lab-confirmed influenza cases were reported in the San Diego area last week, 28 more than the week before, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today. To date, a total of 423 flu cases have been reported locally this season, compared to the prior five-year average of 401 cases by this point.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTVL

Oregon confirms bad checks sent to renters, landlords

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Housing and Community Services Department confirmed Monday that hundreds of renters who were approved to get federal funding were given bad checks. It's unclear how many checks were in the batch but a spokesperson with OHCS says 295 checks have not been cashed out of...
OREGON STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

SAb Biotherapeutics working on influenza treatment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SAb Biotherapeutics has entered into phase two of research for its influenza treatment. “Influenza isn’t going anywhere. It is still here. We’ve had good years but influenza is still a very serious human disease,” Eddie Sullivan said, the president and CEO of SAb Biotherapeutics.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: National Influenza Vaccination Week

KEARNEY, Neb. — There's another vaccine health officials are hoping you'll get: the flu shot. Haleigh Cunningham with the Two Rivers Public Health Department has some tips about protecting ourselves this flu season following the Center for Disease Control's recent health advisory. 1. Take time to get a flu vaccine.
KEARNEY, NE
carriagetownenews.com

Girl Scout Works to Rescue Horses, Help Equine Shelter

EXETER — There are millions of unwanted horses in the United States, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Giving at least some of them a caring home is the goal of one Girl Scout, who has worked to publicize the need for horses to be taken care of. With their project “Rescue and Rehome,” Elijah Lembo has earned the highest honor in Girl Scouting for a high schooler, the Gold Award.
EXETER, NH

