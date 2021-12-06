Equine influenza Confirmed in Oregon Horse

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two tigers at the Pittsburgh Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19. The zoo says the tigers started displaying clinical signs like occasional coughing but have otherwise been in good condition and they’re expected to fully recover. The results of the rapid antigen test showed the tigers tested positive, and the zoo said it’s also waiting on the results of a PCR test. It’s likely the tigers got the virus from an asymptomatic employee, the zoo said. “We are taking this situation seriously and are continuing to provide the best care possible to our tigers,” Dr. Jeremy Goodman, president and CEO, said in a press release. “We do not allow any of our visitors to come within close proximity to any of our cats, so the risk of transmission to our guests is very low.” In April, two of the zoo’s lionesses tested positive for COVID-19 and fully recovered. There have been no domestic fatalities of tigers that have gotten COVID-19, the zoo said.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO