Winter storm shuts down school bus transportation for Monday

Hydro One crews are responding to significant power outages caused by extreme winds with gusts of over 100 kilometres per hour were reported. The storm swept through most of the province Saturday afternoon into late in the evening. Significant damage has been reported, including broken poles, fallen trees and hazardous road conditions. Due to the severity of the damage, Hydro One say they are bringing in staff from other areas not affected by the storm to assist with assessing damaging and restoring power. Customers can report their outage by texting WATTS (92887), online, through the company’s outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235. Hydro One has an estimated time of restoration for all customers to be around 4pm this afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO