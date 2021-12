TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Transportation has released several local traffic alerts for the week of Dec. 13. Martin County: Crews will be working on Highway 176 throughout the week of Dec. 13, weather permitting. Monday will focus on eastbound mile marker 284 to 286. Tuesday and Wednesday will focus on eastbound mile marker 290 to 292. Thursday will focus on both directions from mile marker 277 to 280. Closures may move during the day, so TxDOT asks that drivers be mindful.

