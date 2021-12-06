ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haitian gang releases 3 hostages, says U.S. religious group

By Paul Solman
 6 days ago
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted. The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to...

