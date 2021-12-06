ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Elon Musk Says the First Cybertruck Will Drive 'Diagonally Like a Crab'

By Chris Young
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elon Musk has taken to his favorite social media platform to announce new details about the much-hyped Tesla Cybertruck, a report from Business Insider reveals. In a series of new tweets, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO stated that the first model of the Cybertruck will come with four motors, which contradicts...

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 1

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Elon Musk is Wrong About Immortality

Elon Musk warned that if people live longer or forever that there is a risk that society becomes ossified where new ideas cannot succeed. “It is important for us to die because most of the time people don’t change their mind, they just die,” Musk said at the event. “If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed.”
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Bot Can Help Solve Labor Shortage According To Elon Musk

Tesla’s biggest unveil this year wasn’t a new vehicle, but rather a robot. The Tesla Bot, announced back in August, promises a lot – namely to do all the repetitive and basic tasks humans are gradually less willing to do. Tesla CEO Elon Musk was recently quizzed on the status of the Tesla Bot project during a Wall Street Journal Conference, and had the following to say:
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Actually Elon, We Wish You’d Stop Being an Influencer and Just Do Your Job

Elon Musk has many jobs. You know him as the CEO (sorry, Technoking) of Tesla, but he’s also the CEO of SpaceX alongside his work at The Boring Company, Neuralink and OpenAI. The question of when he’ll step down from his post at Tesla, potentially to focus on SpaceX, potentially to retire with his billions, has long been debated, but on Thursday night he floated his own thoughts on the matter on Twitter.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Motors#Crab#Elon Musk Says#Business Insider#Hummer Ev#Cybertrucks
Business Insider

A $50,000 camper that turns the Tesla Cybertruck into an RV has hit $100 million in preorders — see inside

An artificial intelligence and software company is making camper attachments for Tesla Cybertrucks. Stream It has already had $100 million in preorders for its CyberLandr, the company announced Wednesday. See inside the $50,000 CyberLandr, which will be produced and delivered in tandem with the Cybertruck. Chatter about Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck...
CARS
SlashGear

New Tesla Cybertruck prototype gives Elon Musk “troubles”

Tesla’s blocky, futuristic Cybertruck — the vehicle that looks like a low-poly model in real life — was recently spied going for a spin on the company’s Fremont, California, track. Drone footage captured Tesla’s prototype truck from multiple angles, revealing one new addition to the model that even Musk is unhappy about.
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Says the Cybertruck’s Huge Windshield Wiper Troubles Him the Most

After a video surfaced showing the Cybertruck in action at the company’s Fremont Test Track in Northern California, CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to address the car’s huge single windshield wiper. The video, shot by drone, shows several adjustments made to the vehicle, including the addition of...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Elon Musk Tweets That He Will Leave Tesla To Become Influencer

In another bold social media move, last night Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tweeted that he is considering leaving his positions to pursue a career in the social media influence industry. “Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt,”...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Big families sound great, Elon Musk. But who’s going to take care of the kids?

Six children, seven – it could sound like a lot to take on. But the rocket and car entrepreneur and father of six Elon Musk, says it is imperative that humankind follows his example – likewise that of Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg – and puts population maintenance first. “There are not enough people,” Musk told a US business audience last week. “I can’t emphasise this enough, there are not enough people.”
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy