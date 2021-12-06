ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Trial date set for man accused of murdering Capital High School senior

By Audra Laskey
 6 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man accused of two murders, including the shooting death of a teenager, stood before the Kanawha County Courts today for a status hearing.

Suspect in murder of ‘KJ’ Taylor, 2019 interstate shooting extradited to WV

Dekotis Thomas, who is accused of murdering Capital High School senior KJ Taylor, will now stand for trial on April 11, 2022.

Both the State and the Defense agreed to delay the trial until April due to the fact that DNA testing has not to been completed yet by the West Virginia State Police.

Thomas is charged with the death of KJ Taylor in April and the death of Antwan Curnell in October 2019. The murder case for the 2019 incident will have a separate trial at a later date.

Kanawha County Circuit Courts say they are ready to get the ball rolling on this case.

“A trial date where you expect to have the results, expect to have experts retained, expect to have expert respective reports which have been exchanged among the parties. So come April 11th, we are ready to go, actually well in advance of April 11th,” said Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit.

The judge granted Thomas a pre-trial date a week before the trial on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. A jury selection is hoped to be conducted before the trial date on April 8th.

Thomas is currently being held at the Central Regional Jail.

