Getting the most out of your health insurance

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you been putting off your annual doctor’s visit? Or perhaps...

MarketRealist

Social Security to Increase in 2022—Here's How Much You Will Get

Many retirees are just scraping by, even with social security payments. Younger generations wonder whether they will get social security benefits at all. In the meantime, the U.S. government has decided to increase social security payments in 2022 to help pad the burden of rapid inflation. Article continues below advertisement.
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Sometimes, medications work so well that you experience virtually no side effects whatsoever, enjoying only relief from the condition they were intended to treat. And in the case of other medicines, you may notice immediate side effects, ranging from mild to severe. Unfortunately, one particular medication is now being pulled from the market because it's so potent it could actually be toxic to users, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover which medication is being recalled and what to do if you have it at home.
#The Wilson Times
MarketWatch

Opinion: A couple who earns $220,000 a year with almost no debt thinks they never have enough — how can they see things differently?

I’d like to ask what my spouse and I should be thinking about and doing differently over the next decade before retirement. We are 53 years old and married. Our home is worth $450,000, with just under four years to pay off the mortgage, and we have a $20,000 car loan and zero credit card debt. We are trying to be aggressive with our investing and debt reduction, and while we make $220,000, we live on considerably less.
Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
bigblueunbiased.com

Deadline for 4th $1,400 Stimulus Check Payment Approaches Nearby

President Joe Biden had signed $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief into the law on Thursday and it means $1,400 stimulus checks could be start to reach the Americans in the coming few days. Payments should go to around 159 million households. “People can expect to start by seeing direct...
Salina Post

TAX TIME: Most retirees must take required minimum distributions by Dec. 31

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded retirement plan participants and individual retirement account owners that payments, called required minimum distributions, must usually be taken by December 31. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) generally are minimum amounts that retirement plan account owners must withdraw annually starting with the year...
SmartAsset

Free Money Is Out There – Here’s How to Claim Retirement Funds That Belong to You

There’s good news for folks out there who like free money: the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) has more than $2.4 billion in unclaimed retirement funds — and there’s a chance that some of if might belong to you.  The … Continue reading → The post Free Money Is Out There – Here’s How to Claim Retirement Funds That Belong to You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
