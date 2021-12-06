ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Boiler up! Purdue is No. 1 in AP Top 25 for the first time

By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSLGx_0dFOevpA00

Purdue is No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll for the first time.

The Boilermakers were a unanimous No. 1 in the poll released Monday to move up from No. 2 last week. Reigning national champion Baylor moved up to No. 2, with Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga rounding out the top five.

Purdue (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) reached No. 2 in consecutive seasons under Gene Keady from 1986-88 and matched its previous high last week, receiving nine first-place votes from a 61-person media panel.

The Boilermakers routed Florida State last week and opened Big Ten play with a 77-70 win over Iowa on Friday, sliding into the top spot after previous No. 1 Duke lost to an unranked Ohio State squad that is now No. 21. Until this week, Purdue had the second-most appearances in the AP poll — 379 weeks — for a school that had never been ranked No. 1 (Maryland, 434 weeks).

"They deserved to be No. 1,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said after the loss to Purdue. “They can hurt in so many ways. They have depth, experience and size. It’s going to be a hard team to beat.”

Purdue was knocked out in the first round of last season's NCAA Tournament, but returned its top eight scorers, including all-conference forward Trevion Williams. The Boilermakers can challenge teams in variety of ways, from sophomore guard Jayden Ivey attacking off the dribble to dropping the ball in the post to 7-foot-4 sophomore Zach Edey.

Purdue is winning by an average of 25.6 points per game, the closest being the seven-point win over Iowa.

“You want to get in close games and win them," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “It really helps you through the season.”

FALLING ZAGS

Gonzaga plays one of the nation's most difficult nonconference schedules every season and this year has been no different. The Zags (7-2) typically win the big early-season showdowns, but haven't been able to do it with as much frequency this year as they try to integrate several new players.

Gonzaga looked unstoppable in early wins over Texas and UCLA. The Zags weren't so dominating their last two games against AP Top 25 teams, losing to Duke in Las Vegas on Nov. 26 and No. 16 Alabama in Seattle on Saturday.

“I just think we have to have more of a sense of urgency,” Gonzaga big man Drew Timme said. “We just got to fix it. But we’ve got a lot of time to fix it. We’ll be fine.”

He's right. Most teams would love to “drop” to No. 5 in the AP Top 25.

RISING AND FALLING

Alabama (7-1) had the biggest jump in this week's poll, climbing seven spots after their win over Gonzaga. Southern California was next, moving up four spots to No. 16 following wins over Utah and Washington State last week.

BYU had the biggest drop, losing 12 spots to No. 24 after losing to Utah State in overtime and scraping past Missouri State 74-68. Florida lost six spots to No. 20 following a seven-point loss to Oklahoma.

HELLO AND GOODBYE

Ohio State moved back into the Top 25 after its win over Duke. The Buckeyes had dropped out of the Nov. 22 poll following a loss to Xavier.

No. 25 LSU is ranked for the first time in nearly two years after stretching its undefeated start to eight games with a win over Ohio last week.

Memphis dropped out of the poll from No. 18 after stretching its losing streak to three games with losses to Georgia and Ole Miss.

Michigan fell out from No. 24 after scoring 51 points in a 21-point loss to North Carolina. The Wolverines had been as high as No. 4 this season.

CONFERENCE WATCH

SEC: 7 (Nos. 9, 10, 12, 13, 18, 20, 25)

Big Ten: 5 (Nos. 1, 17, 19, 21, 22)

Big 12: 3 (Nos. 2, 7, 8)

Pac-12: 3 (Nos. 4, 11, 16)

Big East: 3 (Nos. 6, 15, 23)

WCC: 2 (Nos. 5, 24)

American Athletic: 1 (No. 14)

ACC: 1 (No. 3)

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This story has been updated to show Purdue lost in first round of last season's NCAA Tournament.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Spencer Rattler announces decision about college football future

Spencer Rattler was a Heisman Trophy favorite to start the season, but he was ultimately benched in favor of Caleb Williams. On Monday, Rattler announced on social media that he plans to enter the transfer portal and move on from Oklahoma. Rattler missed 3 games this season, but overall collected...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
thespun.com

Colin Cowherd Believes He Knows Why Brian Kelly Left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly shocked the college football world on Monday evening when he left Notre Dame for LSU. He seemed to be perfectly comfortable as the head man for the school, especially after another successful 11-1 season. That said, when the best conference comes calling, it’s very hard to say no...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Will Anderson addresses Aidan Hutchinson getting Heisman nod over him

Will Anderson is widely considered the best defensive player in college football. However, a different defender was chosen to go to New York — Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is a Heisman finalist, while Anderson wonders what could’ve been. Still, Anderson is taking his Heisman snub in-stride. Instead of...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mario Cristobal has very classy gesture upon leaving Oregon

The college football world has been rocked by acrimonious high-profile coaching departures in recent weeks. That helped make what Mario Cristobal did Monday so refreshing. Hours after announcing his departure from Oregon to take the head coaching job at Miami, Cristobal did a radio interview with Portland’s 750 The Game and reflected on his time with the Ducks. Not only did Cristobal praise the school, but he openly sold the job to potential candidates and urged the school to “win championships.”
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Keady
fox40jackson.com

Oregon's Mario Cristobal suggests media to blame for Miami rumors

Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal is reportedly being targeted by Miami to be its next head football coach as the Hurricanes appear to be ending the Manny Diaz era. Miami appears to be in line as the next team to make a splashy hire after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC and Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU. Cristobal was asked about the rumors linking him to the Hurricanes coaching job after the Ducks lost in the Pac-12 championship game to Utah.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner Has Message For Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh captured his first Big Ten championship over the weekend as his Michigan Wolverines rolled over the Iowa Hawkeyes in Indianapolis. The 42-3 victory not only locked up a conference title for the program, but also clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michigan’s win on Saturday was...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit shouts out Michigan after taking down Ohio Stat

It’s been a decade, but Michigan did it, taking down arch nemesis Ohio State. The Wolverines did it with a dominant physical presence on both sides of the ball. ESPN analyst and former Ohio State QB Kirk Herbstreit complimented how the Wolverines played against his former school. Michigan’s RB Hassan...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Ncaa Tournament#Ap#The Associated Press#Baylor#Gonzaga#Ohio State
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit chimes in on USC's 'statement' hire

USC has been looking for its next head coach for months, as the Trojans announced the firing of Clay Helton after Week 2, and the search concluded with the biggest hire in recent memory: Lincoln Riley. The Trojans managed to poach one of the best offensive-minded head coaches in the...
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma Sooners coordinator makes surprise decision

Multiple assistant coaches have left the Oklahoma staff after Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to become the next head coach of the USC Trojans. But it appears that new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was able to keep a valuable part of the Sooners’ staff in Norman. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma run game coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh is expected to remain on Venables’ staff instead of leaving for Riley and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

UM’s Mario Cristobal making quick impressions on Dillard’s Nyjalik Kelly, other top local recruits

The Miami Hurricanes’ 2022 recruiting class was faltering under former coach Manny Diaz, but there is a new buzz around the program after the school hired former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal on Monday. Local high school prospects are already taking note. “I feel like it was a good fit for Miami to hire a new coach that’s a winning coach,” Dillard defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly said. Kelly is ...
MIAMI, FL
Washington Examiner

How college football exposes Fauci's biggest flaw

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s penchant toward lockdowns and Bubble Wrap has turned out to be wrong several times throughout the pandemic, with it sometimes being clear he was wrong the moment he made an assertion. But that hasn’t stopped him from trying to orient normal life around COVID-19 yet.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

473K+
Followers
120K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy