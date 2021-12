As winter approaches and retail prices for energy remain at multiyear highs, many people are looking at their utility bills with increasing concern. In its most recent Winter Fuels Outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that U.S. households that rely on natural gas to stay warm (which is nearly half of them) can expect to spend 30 percent more for heat than they spent last winter, and as much as 50 percent more if their local temperatures this season are just 10 percent lower than average.

