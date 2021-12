The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Indianapolis Colts, 38-31, at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, with Leonard Fournette providing the winning points on a 28-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds to play. At the end of the play, as he crossed the five-yard line, Fournette encountered cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who had followed Chris Godwin down the field and was now trying to fight off a Godwin block in order to get a shot at the back. He indeed got it, but only slid into Fournette's path at the last second, like he was taking a charge in basketball. It had little effect as Fournette simply bulled over him into the end zone.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO