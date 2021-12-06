ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Joni Mitchell Says Childhood Fight With Polio Prepared Her For Aneurysm

iheart.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough her health has been a major concern in the years since her 2015 brain aneurysm, Joni Mitchell has no complaints as she fights each day to get better. Speaking Sunday in Washington D.C. as she accepted...

q1043.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler, Lorne Michaels, Berry Gordy, Justino Díaz Feted as Kennedy Center Honors Returns to In-Person Event

WASHINGTON, D.C. — To the delight of a standing-room-only audience that included the First Family, the Kennedy Center Honors paid hearty tribute on Sunday night to actress/singer Bette Midler, opera bass-baritone Justino Diaz, Motown founder Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” honcho Lorne Michaels and singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell. The event, last...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

The Joni Mitchell album that changed my life

Joni Mitchell, who grew up to be one of pop music's most poetic lyricists, was not particularly keen on literature as a kid in Alberta. "The only time I read in school was when it was compulsory, like for a book report," she told an interviewer in 1969. But at...
MUSIC
98.7 WFGR

Joni Mitchell Says She’s ‘Hobbling Along’ but ‘Doing All Right’

Joni Mitchell acknowledged both past and recent health issues as she accepted her Kennedy Center Honors award last night in Washington, D.C. “I always think that polio was a rehearsal for the rest of my life,” she said, referencing a disease that nearly killed her when she contracted it at age nine. “I’ve had to come back several times from things. And this last one was a real whopper. But, you know, I’m hobbling along but I’m doing all right!”
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Joni Mitchell and Bette Midler pick up Kennedy Center Honors

Legendary Canadian singer Joni Mitchell made a rare public appearance on Sunday to receive one of the most prestigious honours in US arts. President Joe Biden also attended the Kennedy Center Honors, after previous incumbent Donald Trump skipped proceedings during his four-year term. The ceremony saw singers including Norah Jones...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
undertheradarmag.com

Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)

With the first volume of Joni Mitchell’s Archives series offering material that leads up to her 1968 debut album, Archives Vol. 2 picks up the torch from there and runs up to some late ’70/early ’71 sessions for her classic album Blue. Aside from the rewards to be found in hearing her albums released during these years, the five CDs (also in a 10-LP limited edition) in this set offer a unique embarrassment of riches, with nearly six hours of unreleased home, studio, and live recordings.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Girl Named Tom on the Fast Track to ‘Voice’ Finals with Performance of Joni Mitchell’s “River”

Girl Named Tom takes the familiar adage, “it runs in the family,” to a new level. The musical group—composed of siblings Bekah, Caleb, and Josh Liechty—has only been getting better each week on the competition series The Voice. Monday night, December 6, Girl Named Tom stunned the crowd in its semi-final performance of “River” by Joni Mitchell.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Berry Gordy
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Joni Mitchell
socanmagazine.ca

Legendary SOCAN member Joni Mitchell awarded at 2021 Kennedy Centre Honors

Legendary singer-songwriter and SOCAN member Joni Mitchell accepted a Kennedy Center Honor, one of the most prestigious lifetime-achievement awards in American culture, at a ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The iconic Mitchell – who’s faced health issues in the wake of an aneurysm in 2015 that left her temporarily...
CELEBRITIES
Ashley County Ledger

Normani's childhood heroes inspired her success

Normani thinks her childhood heroes have paved the way for her success. The 25-year-old singer - who first shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - thinks the likes of Beyonce, Ashanti, Ciara and Janet Jackson have all played a major role in her success. She told 'Entertainment Tonight':...
MUSIC
Dallas Observer

'Running Away With Honor': Joni Mitchell’s Hejira Remains Her True Masterpiece 45 Years Later

In 1976, Joni Mitchell ran away. She ran away from everything — her home, her occupation, her partner, her lover, even her identity. Mitchell was experiencing an existential funk not unknown to many young people. Her relationship was crumbling under instability, and she had sought out the company of another. Things got complicated in her life and the music soon followed.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polio#Aneurysm#Childhood
JamBase

Tedeschi Trucks Band Debuts Joni Mitchell Cover In Boston

Tedeschi Trucks Band unveiled a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River” on Wednesday in Boston. Susan Tedeschi and Gabe Dixon teamed to perform the song from Mitchell’s legendary 1971 album, Blue to start the encore of the TTB’s second of four shows at the Orpheum Theatre. “Do I Looked Worried” got...
BOSTON, MA
survivornet.com

Katie Couric, 64, Reveals Husband John Molner, 58, Recently Had a Cancer Scare Involving ‘A Tumor The Size of a Coconut’; Couric’s First Husband Passed From Colon Cancer

In an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Katie Couric shared the details of her husband’s recent cancer scare, during which they found a large tumor on his liver. Couric’s first husband passed away from colon cancer, and she has dedicated herself to raising money for cancer research and spreading awareness. Experts recommend that people at average risk of colorectal cancer start regular screening at age 45.
CANCER
Deadline

Micky Dolenz Remembers Michael Nesmith: “I’ll Miss It All So Much”; Brian Wilson, Carole King, Others Pay Tribute

Micky Dolenz paid tribute to his longtime friend and Monkees bandmate Michael Nesmith in a heartfelt statement today. The statement reads, in full: I’m heartbroken. I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery Dolenz, the Monkees’ drummer and singer who paid tribute to Nesmith on his latest album, Dolenz Sings Nesmith, completed a farewell tour with the singer-guitarist-songwriter...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

Why 'The Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Ran Away From Blake Shelton on Stage

The Voice star Ariana Grande might forever think twice about being on a team with Blake Shelton after one particularly hilarious incident. In Jimmy Fallon's new show That's My Jam, which premiered November 29 on Peacock, celebrity guests are asked to take part in a series of fun musical-themed games inspired by the most popular Tonight Show bits. For the first episode, The Voice coaches Ariana, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were contestants on the show, and the hilariously fun music challenges were just as entertaining to watch as episodes of The Voice.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy