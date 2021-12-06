Joni Mitchell Says Childhood Fight With Polio Prepared Her For Aneurysm

Joni Mitchell acknowledged both past and recent health issues as she accepted her Kennedy Center Honors award last night in Washington, D.C. “I always think that polio was a rehearsal for the rest of my life,” she said, referencing a disease that nearly killed her when she contracted it at age nine. “I’ve had to come back several times from things. And this last one was a real whopper. But, you know, I’m hobbling along but I’m doing all right!”

