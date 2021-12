Patients are more likely to discuss stigmatising health conditions such as sexually transmitted infections (STIs) with an AI chatbot than a GP, new research suggests.A study by the University of Westminster and University College London (UCL) found that people preferred to speak to a healthcare professional about severe conditions such as cancer, but were less inclined to do so when it came to less severe conditions and those with a perceived stigma.The researchers said the study shows there is a place for artificial intelligence-powered chatbots, particularly when the health issue involves the disclosure of personal information that is challenging.Our research...

