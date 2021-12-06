ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts expect to see a high demand for houses in 2022

WCNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRealtor.com said in 2022, people will want...

www.wcnc.com

roselawgroupreporter.com

Housing industry experts lay out predictions for 2022

We all know it’s really anybody’s guess as to what the future holds. However, Ali Wolf, Zonda’s chief economist, and Danushka Nanayakkara-Skillington, NAHB’s assistant vice president of forecasting and analysis, are in the business of anticipating what comes next. As a new year approaches, it seemed fitting to ask the two of them various questions—answered in a yes-or-no format (with the exception of a couple that had Wolf split)—on topics that pertain to the housing industry to get a sense of what to expect in the coming months.
ECONOMY
dsnews.com

Housing Demands to Slow in Winter Months

Redfin reported median sale prices rose to a record high even as the number of homes for sale fell to an all-time low. Homebuyer demands is projected to slow in the coming winter months, as it may return to a more typical seasonal trend, Redfin reports that the share of homes sold in one week fell after Thanksgiving more than it has since early September. Pending home sales fell to their lowest level since early February.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Toll Brothers sees 2022 revenue growth of 20% as housing demand stays strong

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) expects FY2022 revenue growth of 20%, implying total revenue of ~$10.5B, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $10.3B. The homebuilder also sees a 250 basis point improvement in its full-year adjusted gross margin, which it expects to be weighted in H2 FY2022 as it passes the peak lumber prices of Q2 FY2021.
MARKETS
Hickory Daily Record

Expect to pay more for live Christmas tree; seller says demand remains high

Daniel Guthrie has advice for Christmas tree shoppers: expect to pay more and buy now or you may end up without a tree. Guthrie operates a Christmas tree lot on North Center Street in front of the Lowes Foods grocery and the Hickory Tavern. He said his Christmas tree prices increased $5-$10 per tree over last year. The trees start at $25 and can cost more than $100 depending on the size.
HICKORY, NC
Naples Daily News

Tight inventory and high demand continues

Home sales were bridled by low inventory during October, but new listings are on the rise according to the October 2021 Market Report released by the Naples Area Board of REALTORS® (NABOR®), which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Overall closed sales for October decreased 32.1 percent to 858 closed sales from 1,263 closed sales in October 2020. But irrespective of the home buying frenzy that took place during the second half of 2020 (including October 2020), closed sales in October were historically higher than average for a typical October in Naples, even with the lowest inventory level on record by NABOR®.
NAPLES, FL
GlobeSt.com

Housing Demand Expands into New Markets in Florida

The pandemic accelerated and amplified migration patterns, allocating housing demand to new markets. Florida is a prime example. While Florida had already seen population growth from people moving from major metropolitans to the north, new demand is flourishing in Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville. “There has always been a migration of...
FLORIDA STATE
propertyindustryeye.com

Tenant demand ‘remains exceptionally high’

Demand for rental properties remains high, helping to reduce void periods by up to 30% across England during November, according to the latest Goodlord Rental Index. During the month, the average cost of rent was also down, further fuelling tenant demand to snap up new properties ahead of Christmas. The...
ECONOMY
Bham Now

We asked the experts what to expect for the Birmingham housing market in 2022

Whether you’ve been eyeing a new home in Birmingham or you’ve just been keeping up with the local housing trends, you’re probably curious about what 2022 will look like for the Birmingham housing market. We are too, so we reached out to four local experts at Ray & Poynor. Check out what the local housing market will look like next year to make plans for your home buying or selling.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
moneytalksnews.com

thechronicle-news.com

Housing demand 'remains high' this winter, realtors say

(The Center Square) – Realtors are expecting the nation's housing market will see increased sales activity throughout the winter. “Although there are fewer buyers in the winter months than in the competitive spring and summer period, all signs suggest that housing demand remains high,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com.
REAL ESTATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Local realtor says demand remains high for homes, pre-approval necessary before house hunting

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — House hunting can seem daunting, especially around the holidays, but sellers are listing homes year-round. Local realtor, Rebecca […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
mpamag.com

Demand for better housing greater among immigrants – StatCan

Recent immigrants tend to have a greater need for adequate housing compared to other consumer demographics, according to Statistics Canada. The agency defined a household in “core housing need” as one that lives in a property that does not have enough space for its needs, a property that requires repairs, or a property with operational costs exceeding 30% of the occupants’ pre-tax income.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Montreal market continues to see sustained strong demand

Demand continues to be strong in the Montreal census metropolitan area despite a lack of choice and a trend towards higher prices, according to the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers. A total of 4,402 home sales transactions took place in the region in November. While this was 17%...
MARKETS
kyma.com

connectcre.com

