Experts expect to see a high demand for houses in 2022

Home sales were bridled by low inventory during October, but new listings are on the rise according to the October 2021 Market Report released by the Naples Area Board of REALTORS® (NABOR®), which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Overall closed sales for October decreased 32.1 percent to 858 closed sales from 1,263 closed sales in October 2020. But irrespective of the home buying frenzy that took place during the second half of 2020 (including October 2020), closed sales in October were historically higher than average for a typical October in Naples, even with the lowest inventory level on record by NABOR®.
