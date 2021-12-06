LSU Will Face Kansas State In The Texas Bowl
LSU had an underwhelming season this year; however, they made a bowl game. LSU will be facing Kansas State Tuesday, January 4th in the Texas Bowl. Kansas State finished the year 7-5 and...krod.com
LSU had an underwhelming season this year; however, they made a bowl game. LSU will be facing Kansas State Tuesday, January 4th in the Texas Bowl. Kansas State finished the year 7-5 and...krod.com
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0