ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

LSU Will Face Kansas State In The Texas Bowl

By Lynden Burton
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LSU had an underwhelming season this year; however, they made a bowl game. LSU will be facing Kansas State Tuesday, January 4th in the Texas Bowl. Kansas State finished the year 7-5 and...

krod.com

Comments / 0

Related
600 ESPN El Paso

Short-Handed UTEP Bests New Mexico at The Pit, 77-69

The UTEP men's basketball team came into Sunday's road contest against New Mexico with the most adversity that the squad has faced all year - and that's saying a lot. Adversity punched this team in the face and they responded in a big way. They entered the game without the likes of starting point guard Jamal Bieniemy, who suffered an injury in the Kansas game off a collision with freshman forward Kevin Kalu. Freshman Jamari Sibley, who only played three minutes against UNM, didn’t practice in the past two days with the team because of the flu. Senior forward Tydus Verhoeven hadn't played in extended minutes over the course of the last three games, as he continues to deal with a back injury. Today, he played in 24 minutes off the bench and lifted the Miners with his interior defensive presence.
COLLEGE SPORTS
600 ESPN El Paso

NMSU Football ‘Stock Sale’ Raises Nearly $70k in Two Days

Ever since he returned to New Mexico State almost six years ago, Director of Athletics Mario Moccia has always thought "out of the box" when it comes to fundraising. He created a Donate 4 State campaign last year during COVID when his basketball teams were forced to relocate to Arizona, which has now raised more than $182,000 from 560 donors. At the same time, he introduced collaborations for beer, wine, whiskey, tequila, and even a scented candle where proceeds from each sale went towards NMSU athletics. His latest effort is a stock sale to benefit the football program. To the surprise of no one, the fundraising campaign is approaching $70k since it went live Friday morning.
COLLEGE SPORTS
600 ESPN El Paso

QB Bryce Young of Alabama voted AP Player of the Year

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been voted The Associated Press college football player of the year. That gives the Crimson Tide their second consecutive winner. Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters to easily finish ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who had four first-place votes. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was third, followed by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Young also won the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Kansas State
State
Nevada State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Nevada, TX
State
West Virginia State
600 ESPN El Paso

The 2021 UTEP Volleyball Team is Making a Historical Run

What a year it has been for Ben Wallis and his UTEP volleyball team. The Miners finished the regular season with a 21-7 record and went to the semifinals of the C-USA Tournament. From there, they received their first ever postseason bid and proceeded to win their first two matches of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship against Tulsa and Colorado State. Their reward? An opportunity to host Weber State in the quarterfinals last night. Both teams did not disappoint the packed crowd of an estimated 3,000 fans at historic Memorial Gym. After a marathon fourth set that went to the Wildcats by a score of 36-24, the Miners came back to win the fifth and deciding set by a score of 15-9.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Washington Cancels Game with No. 5 Gonzaga Due to COVID

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — No. 5 Gonzaga’s game against Washington scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to canceled COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies program. The game will not be made up this season. Both schools say they will be working to find a date for the game to be played in Spokane next season. The Gonzaga game is the third straight game to be postponed or canceled for Washington since a COVID-19 outbreak hit the Huskies last week.
WASHINGTON STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Basketball Needs Extra Magic to Knock Off #8 Kansas on Tuesday

It's another edition of David versus Goliath, as the Miners men's basketball team will have a chance to face No. 8 Kansas on Tuesday at T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Mo.). This game is part of a tough three-game non-conference stretch for UTEP that started on Friday with a home loss to NM State, 72-69. Following this contest, the Miners will travel to The Pit to face off against New Mexico on Sunday, December 12 (1 p.m.).
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Bowl#Lsu#Texas Tech#American Football#Tcu#Stanford#The Texas Bowl Lsu#Tigers#Baton Rouge
600 ESPN El Paso

Oregon’s Cristobal Takes Miami Coaching Job After Diaz Fired

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon and headed home to Miami. The news comes on the same day that Manny Diaz was fired as the Hurricanes football coach. Diaz went 7-5 this season and 21-15 in three seasons. His job security had been in question for some time and speculation ramped up three weeks ago when the Hurricanes dismissed athletic director Blake James — one of the people who hired Diaz in 2018. But Diaz kept working, even in recent days while Miami was trying to pry Cristobal out of Oregon. Cristobal says he's looking forward to coaching his alma mater and the place where he started his coaching career and to competing for championships.
OREGON STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Football Coaches & Players Thrilled About Bowl Game Opportunity

Less than 24 hours after they learned of their bowl destination, the UTEP football team was out practicing for the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, December 18. They will face a 9-3 Fresno State team that lost its head coach and offensive coordinator to Washington, while their former starting quarterback entered the transfer portal and won't play in this contest.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
600 ESPN El Paso

Mad About Coaches’ Salaries? Here’s Why You Need to Hush

Last week ahead of the University of Louisiana's appearance in the Sun Belt Conference's championship football game I had the chance to visit with Dr Bryan Maggard. Dr Maggard is in charge of athletics at UL. One of the things we discussed was the economic impact of a winning football program on a community such as Lafayette and Acadiana as a whole.
NFL
600 ESPN El Paso

Ohio State Ices Out No. 1 Duke in Final Minutes, Wins 71-66

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held top-ranked Duke scoreless for the final 4 1/2 minutes, completing a rally from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Blue Devils 71-66. E.J. Liddell hit two free throws with 1:06 remaining to give the Buckeyes their first lead since early in the first half, and his jumper made it 69-66 with 16 seconds left. Duke freshman star Paolo Banchero missed a tying 3-pointer, and Cedric Russell got the rebound and closed it out at the free-throw line. Ohio State fans stormed the court as time expired.
OHIO STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

Video – Inspiring Texas High School Player Has Run of His Life After Seeing Father in Hospital

This is such an inspiring story. A North Texas high school football player ran for the game of his life after visiting his father in the hospital. In August, Grapevine High School senior Caleb Texada's father Ricky was diagnosed with COVID-19 and Caleb had to miss the first half of the first game of the season in order to make a visit to the hospital to see his father. According to WFAA-TV in Dallas:
DALLAS, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

AP Top 25: Michigan Rises to No. 2; Oklahoma State up to 5th

Michigan has jumped four spots to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll and Oklahoma State joins the top five for the first time since 2015. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the eighth consecutive week. Michigan has its highest ranking since it peaked at No. 2 in 2016 after beating Ohio State to break an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry. Cincinnati moved up to No. 3, passing Alabama at No. 4. The Crimson Tide slipped a spot after beating Auburn in overtime. Oklahoma State moved up two spots after beating Oklahoma for the first time since 2014.
MICHIGAN STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy