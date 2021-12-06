ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin to play Arizona State for the first time since we learned about Pac 12 referees

By Ben Kenney
 2 days ago
The Wisconsin Badgers are headed to the Las Vegas Bowl to face the Arizona State Sun Devils later this month. The bowl appearance is Wisconsin’s 20th straight—the third-longest current streak behind only Georgia and Oklahoma.

The matchup between the two schools is the first since 2013. The two have met four times overall, twice in the 1960s and twice in the 2010s. The 2013 matchup is by far the most memorable, though, as it ended on one of the worst officiating jobs in NCAA history.

The Joel Stave-led Badgers were driving on the Sun Devils after getting the ball down 32-30 on their own 17 yard-line with 1:31 left in the game. Stave hit Jordan Fredrick for a 6-yard gain, Jeff Duckworth for 51 yards, Jacob Pedersen for 7 and Jared Abbrederis for 6 yards to get Wisconsin down to the Arizona State 13 yard line.

What happened next was chaos (if you remember this vividly, sorry for making you re-live it):

Joel Stave centered the football for the kicking unit, a Sun Devil dove on the football and the refs did absolutely nothing about it while the clock ticked down.

Wisconsin will now get a chance for revenge when the two schools face off in Las Vegas on December 30. Hopefully, it isn’t the same Pac 12 referee crew this time around.

