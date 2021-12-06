ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saving lives with artificial intelligence

Cleveland Jewish News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new artificial intelligence technology developed at Tel Aviv University will make it possible to identify patients who are at risk of serious illness as a result of blood infections. The researchers trained the AI program to study the electronic medical records of about 8,000 patients at Tel Aviv’s...

The Next Web

Scientists developed ‘living robots’ that reproduce

The world’s first “living robots” are now capable of something that’s essential to the survival of any species: reproduction. Known as Xenobots, the organisms use an entirely novel form of biological self-replication, according to new research in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study authors discovered that...
ENGINEERING
beckershospitalreview.com

How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming Healthcare Philanthropy

To continue their service to communities, hospitals need more money from more sources. Philanthropy is often an untapped yet significant source that can transform a healthcare organization. To raise more money, hospitals need to identify more potential donors. We know people give because of people. In healthcare, people specifically give...
ADVOCACY
Phys.org

Maths researchers hail breakthrough in applications of artificial intelligence

For the first time, computer scientists and mathematicians have used artificial intelligence to help prove or suggest new mathematical theorems in the complex fields of knot theory and representation theory. The astonishing results have been published today in the pre-eminent scientific journal, Nature. Professor Geordie Williamson is Director of the...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Metaverse Leader ImmersiveTouch Wins FDA Clearance For New Suite of Medical Diagnosis and Treatment Planning Tools

The newest 510(k) Clearance allows ImmersiveTouch to offer its virtual reality product suite to more radiologists and surgeons. ImmersiveTouch, a leading medical technology company building the digital surgery metaverse, announced today in conjunction with RSNA 2021 that it received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) Clearance for its modular software package that allows users to import, visualize, and automatically segment medical images to create accurate 3-dimensional representations. Giving surgeons the capability to diagnose and treat patients virtually will reduce planning hours and increase efficiency which is crucial for both physicians and patients.
ELECTRONICS
nanowerk.com

Combining nanotechnology and optics, hybrid synapses to treat retinal dystrophies

(Nanowerk News) HyVIS, the European project coordinated by the IIT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (Italian Institute of Technology), is about to start. By combining nanotechnology and optics, it will develop bionic synapses for retinal prostheses, designed to restore sight in people suffering from diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The project, which will last for four years, has received €3 million in EU funding under the Horizon 2020 program.
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

Study reveals journey of immune cells in developing zebrafish

Microglia, the immune cells of the brain, form the first line of defense against neurodegenerative diseases and traumatic brain injuries. They maintain brain homeostasis, the stable condition necessary for survival, by acting like tiny vacuum cleaners—congregating at damaged areas, removing dead, infected, or injured brain cells and tidying up unnecessary synapses. However, microglia don't originate in the brain, rather their precursor form travels there during development from their place of origin, another section of the embryo called the peripheral mesoderm. Many questions around this process, such as how the microglial precursors find their way, are currently unanswered. And, given how important these cells are for brain homeostasis in all animals, including humans, answering these questions could have a myriad of health benefits.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

New AI-powered computer model predicts disease progression during aging

Using artificial intelligence, a team of University at Buffalo researchers has developed a novel system that models the progression of chronic diseases as patients age. Published in October in the Journal of Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics, the model assesses metabolic and cardiovascular biomarkers—measurable biological processes such as cholesterol levels, body mass index, glucose and blood pressure—to calculate health status and disease risks across a patient's lifespan.
SCIENCE
ophthalmologytimes.com

AI: Capturing more information from OCT in neovascular AMD

Using optical coherence tomography (OCT), physicians can determine with even more accuracy what is happening in patients’ eyes with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) because of the potential afforded by the application of artificial intelligence (AI), according to Anat Loewenstein, MD, MHA. Loewenstein is a professor and the director...
HEALTH
Freethink

Experimental bionic eye is ready for human trials

A bionic eye that could help visually impaired people see again is ready for clinical trials — and if it works as hoped, it might one day give us superhuman sight. How seeing works (and doesn’t): Cells in our eyes called “photoreceptors” convert light into electrical signals and send those signals to the eye’s ganglion cells.
ENGINEERING
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the key to curing COVID-19

Developing new drugs to treat diseases can take years or decades—a time that we do not have when it comes to treating patients with COVID-19. In a recent study published in PNAS, researchers found another way to discover treatments for the disease: parsing through drugs that already exist. And, after...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Dezeen

Living robots evolve to procreate in "astounding" scientific breakthrough

Scientists behind the world's first living robots have learned that these xenobots can reproduce and generate offspring, in a discovery that they say could help to explain the origin of life on Earth. The programmable organisms were originally created last year by researchers from the University of Vermont, Tufts University...
ENGINEERING
healthitanalytics.com

Deep Learning Analyzes Genetics For Aortic Aneurysm Risk

- To identify patients at high risk of aortic aneurysm, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers used deep learning to analyze how genetics could impact aorta size. According to researchers, the findings could assist in developing preventive and targeted therapies. An aortic aneurysm is when the aorta is abnormally enlarged and...
SCIENCE
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of Omicron, According to a Doctor Who Had It

From several members of a soccer club in Portugal to two travelers in the U.S., a new variant of COVID has begun making its way around the world. The Omicron variant has been located in at least 24 countries so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts warn that there is still much we don't know about the latest version of the virus, since it was only identified on Nov. 24, but there are concerns that the high number of mutations in the Omicron variant could make it spread more easily and evade immune responses. Right now, our information as anecdotal, including about the symptoms Omicron is causing in the people who contract it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Study finds apparent increase in Myopericarditis after Covid-19 Vaccination

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new analysis published in The American Journal of Cardiology has revealed a possible link between Covid-19 vaccines and an elevated risk of Myopericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to CDC data about 2,300 reports of myocarditis occurred from 1990 to...
SCIENCE

