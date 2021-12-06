2022 real estate forecasts vary across Texas

Renub Reserch latest report, titled "United States Real Estate Market by Segments (Private, Public) Construction, Category (Residential & Non- Residential), Company Analysis, Forecast" the United States Real Estate Market is expected to reach US$ 1,751 Billion by 2027. Globally the real estate sector is the most recognized industry. In the United States, the real estate industry has been a big business generating billions of dollars in revenue annually. There are ample openings for entrepreneurs to turn a profit. Hence, Real estate plays an essential role in the U.S. economy. Moreover, real estate accounts for a significant portion of all economic activity at the aggregate level, and changes in the real estate market also have broader effects on the economy.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO