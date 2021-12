The most recent Indiana revenue report exceeded projections for the month of November with collections of monthly sales taxes, individual income taxes, and riverboat wagering taxes driving the revenue levels beyond expectations. The Indiana State Budget Agency says General Fund revenues totaled nearly $1.3 billion last month, which was more than 6% higher than the April 2021 revenue forecast and more than 9% higher than the same month last year.

