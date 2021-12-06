Theodore Roosevelt library CEO to speak at forum

On this date in American history, Abraham Lincoln delivered his 1862 State of the Union address -- to a nation that was literally at war with itself. As he invariably did, Lincoln rose to the occasion. Speaking 10 weeks after he announced the Emancipation Proclamation -- and less than three weeks after the midterm congressional elections revealed ambivalence among voters for that policy -- Lincoln did not dwell on partisan politics. He reached, as usual, much higher -- and delivered some of the most memorable words of his presidency. "Fellow citizens, we cannot escape history," he said. "In giving freedom to the slave, we ensure freedom to the free -- honorable alike in what we give, and what we preserve. We shall nobly save, or meanly lose, the last, best hope of earth."
