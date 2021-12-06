ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Panthers' Kevin Connauton: Designated for waivers

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Connauton will be placed on waivers by the Panthers on Monday, David Dwork of Local...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

What Can Flyers Expect from Kevin Connauton?

On Tuesday, the Flyers claimed veteran utility defenseman Kevin Connauton off waivers from the Florida Panthers. He will wear No. 8 with his new team. The 31-year-old has appeared in 334 NHL games, including 13 games this season (12:01 TOI). He spent most of last season on the Panthers' taxi squad, dressing in seven games. Connauton is also a veteran of 259 American Hockey League games over parts of six seasons, recording 118 points (39g-79a) with the Manitoba Moose, Chicago Wolves, Texas Stars, Tuscon Roadrunners and Colorado Eagles.
NHL
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
NFL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustav Forsling
Person
Kevin Connauton
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks place Adam Gaudette on waivers

The Chicago Blackhawks placed Adam Gaudette on waivers Friday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Gaudette, 25, hasn’t played in a few weeks, last suiting up for the Blackhawks on November 9. He played just over five minutes in that game and then has been made a healthy scratch several times by interim head coach Derek King.
NHL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Flyers Fire Head Coach Alain Vigneault, Assistant Coach Michel Therrien

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday following eight straight losses, two shy of matching a team record of 10 in a row, and with the franchise far from ending a 47-year Stanley Cup drought. The Flyers have been one of NHL’s biggest flops of the season. Their latest loss was a 7-1 defeat by Tampa Bay on Sunday night that sealed Vigneault’s fate. Assistant coach Michel Therrien also was fired. “Right now, we’ve lost our way,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said. The Philadelphia Flyers have relieved head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien of...
NHL
Fox Sports Radio

It’s Time to Admit Trevor Lawrence Is Trending Toward Being A Bust

Jason Smith: “Trevor Lawrence has been left out of conversations of bad quarterbacks, and given a pass. It’s time for people to start admitting he has stunk just as much as Zach Wilson. Eventually, you have to flash a little bit in order to be a QB in the NFL. It doesn’t mean you have to have a great rookie season, but you have to have some sort of flash, and Lawrence has had none of that. Here’s what gets me: even in garbage time, Lawrence still isn’t able to move the ball down field effectively. He has the most interceptions in the NFL off of bad throws, he hasn’t looked comfortable, and the team just keeps regressing. I’m not seeing he is a bust, but he’s shown those characteristics so far.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Penguins, Kings, Senators, Hurricanes, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson spoke with the media about the changes made to the management of the team. Meanwhile, the majority stake of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been officially sold to Fenway Sports. Jonathan Quick makes an odd comment while trying to defend Brendan Lemieux and the Ottawa Senators have four legitimate buy-out candidates. Finally, are the Carolina Hurricanes interested in trading for a pending UFA defenseman?
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets defenseman Neal Pionk suspended two games for kneeing

The Department of Player Safety has decided on a two-game suspension for Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. The reason for the suspension was a dangerous knee on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin, which caused the third period of last night’s game to become a “gong show” according to Auston Matthews. As the accompanying video explains:
NHL
phillyinfluencer.com

Alain Vigneault expecting more from Flyers to break losing run

The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t been able to snap their losing run over the past week and with another trio of tough division games coming up, the team will be expected to find a win at all costs to move back up the league standings. Friday’s 6-3 home loss to the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Finger Lakes Times

Wild runs winning streak to six games with 4-3 shootout win over Maple Leafs

ST. PAUL, Minn. — If the Wild was flying under the radar, it probably isn't any longer. The team confirmed its emergence as one of the best teams in the NHL on Saturday, outdueling the Maple Leafs, 4-3, in a shootout in front of 18,568 at Xcel Energy Center to extend its season-long win streak to six games while also handing Toronto just its third loss over the last 18 games.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Panthers

Concluding a two-game Sunshine State road trip, Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (8-6-3) are in Sunrise on Wednesday to take on Andrew Brunette's Florida Panthers (13-2-3). Game time at FLA Live Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 93.3 WMMR). This is the second of three meetings between the teams, and the...
HOCKEY
95.5 FM WIFC

Badger Women Fall To Panthers

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The UW-Milwaukee Panther womens basketball team topped Wisconsin 79-67 on Wednesday night at the Klotsche Center. Megan Walstead led the Panthers with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. The P anthers shot 57.6 % in the win. The Badgers went cold in the second half...
MILWAUKEE, WI
plymouth-review.com

Three-peat on Panthers’ minds

Usually, Tim Schultz doesn’t talk about such things. But the Plymouth boys basketball coach recently informed his two-time defending conference champion Panthers they can win their third in a row for the first time since 2014. “And then the time before that was like in the 1930s,” he said. “So it’s only happened two other times in the history of […]
PLYMOUTH, WI
prohockeyrumors.com

Nathan Bastian Placed On Waivers

The Seattle Kraken had to make room for Mason Appleton, who has been activated off injured reserve, so Nathan Bastian finds himself on waivers today. Bastian, 23, was the Kraken’s expansion pick from the New Jersey Devils, but saw very limited time in his games with Seattle. Averaging just over nine minutes of ice time through 12 appearances, he hadn’t even gotten into the lineup since November 9. With Appleton returning, someone on the roster was going to have to be exposed, since none of the Kraken skaters are waiver-exempt.
NHL
theScore

Dolphins claim Lindsay off waivers

The Miami Dolphins claimed running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers, his agent announced Wednesday. Lindsay, 27, began the season on the Houston Texans but was released Tuesday after 10 appearances. The one-time Pro Bowler has amassed just 130 yards (2.6 per carry) and one touchdown this season. He also has...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy