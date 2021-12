In the world of global automotive development, companies that have long relied on gas-powered motors are announcing new plans to transition to electrification on a nearly daily basis. Today, Nissan became the most recent company to announce electrification plans, pledging to launch 23 new electrified models and 15 new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by 2030 as a part of its long-term strategy to place electrification at the core of the company’s product line, joining the Nissan Leaf and ARIYA in the lineup of EV models.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO