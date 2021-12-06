Dec. 6 - Mike Fritsch named president and CEO of The NIIC

The Seasons Center Board of Directors has announced Dan Ries has been named the new President and CEO of the organization. Ries has been serving as interim CEO since September, and Board President, Philip De Koster, says he has been doing an admirable job in that role. “The Board believes Dan is best positioned to lead Seasons into the future and to work with the Board in guiding Seasons to be the provider of choice for mental health services in the communities it serves.” Ries, who has been with Seasons Center since June of 2010, previously served as vice president of finance. He says he is excited for this new chapter. “We have a lot of great employees that just want to help people, and it is very fulfilling to be a part of this organization,” he says. “I look forward to carrying on the organization’s vision of being the best behavioral health agency in the Midwest.” Ries received a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from the University of Iowa and worked for J.P. Morgan Chase Bank and the Iowa Department of Human Services before becoming a member of the Seasons Center team. Seasons Center is based out of Spencer, but has a local office in Carroll, at 524 E. 7th St.

CARROLL, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO