"Travel could be very difficult to impossible." Light snow is expected across the region for most of the day. The main concern for the first half of the day will be blowing snow which will create extremely poor visibility. Travel becomes extremely difficult late this afternoon and into the evening when heavy snow is expected. The National Weather Service has provided an update on the snowstorm that is going to hit southeast Minnesota on Friday, December 10th. Read more about the Winter Storm Warning issued for our area, the latest snowfall total prediction, and the expected timeline below.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO