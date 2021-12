Blake Shelton was on fire (at least comedically) when he visited The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, finding a way to brutally rip in to both his past and present rivals on The Voice. Although the cowboy has said that getting married to Gwen Stefani has made him softer, we shouldn’t underestimate the OG coach. He’s still found ways to roast fellow coach Kelly Clarkson during The Voice’s 21st season, as well as his past coaching nemesis Adam Levine. But in speaking to Fallon, Shelton knocked them both down in one fell insult swoop, which is a new level even for him.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO