Barlow senior Melanie Hiu to lead Bruins; Sandy junior Grace Lucky returns as scoring star As the 2021-22 high school basketball season tips off across the state, there are plenty of talented girls to keep an eye on from the Mt. Hood Conference. So we asked those who know them best, their coaches, which players will make the biggest impact on the court this season in girls basketball. From a senior defensive menace on the perimeter to a player able to score from every inch of the court, here are the players to watch this season: Melanie Hiu, Barlow,...

9 DAYS AGO