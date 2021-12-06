ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Go Back to Hogwarts In First ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Teaser

By Matt Singer
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want to be really technical about it, they’re celebrating the Harry Potter film franchise’s 20th anniversary a year late. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered in 2001 and the big cast reunion, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, will premiere on January 1, 2022. In a year...

liteonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
MOVIES
Collider

What Is the 'Harry Potter' Cast Doing Twenty Years After 'Sorcerer's Stone'

When Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone first came out in theaters in 2001, fans of J.K. Rowling’s series of fantasy novels were more than ecstatic - and newcomers to the franchise were starting to understand what the fuss was all about. At the time, Potterheads all over the world had just finished devouring the more than 600 pages of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and now they could finally put a face to characters they had come to know and love over the course of the novels. While Harry, Ron, Hermione, and the other students at Hogwarts were played by relatively unknown actors, many of the teachers and other adult characters were certainly pretty familiar to lots of grown-ups in the audience. But, twenty years after the first Harry Potter movie came out, what are the franchise’s biggest stars up to? Here’s a guide to where you might’ve seen them recently.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Evanna Lynch
Person
Bonnie Wright
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Alfred Enoch
Person
James Phelps
Person
Helena Bonham Carter
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Oliver Phelps
Person
Tom Felton
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Robbie Coltrane
Taylor Daily Press

Trailer for “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts” with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

With posts for, among others, Daniel RadcliffeAnd Rupert Grint employment Emma Watson The special offer will be published on New Year’s Day Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts on the HBO Max streaming service.The Potter trio is known by many famous names. as well as the director Chris Columbus As well as actors such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special Debuts First Look Featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint

HBO Max has released the first image from its upcoming special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” which is premiering on Jan. 1 — and it shows stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in conversation in the Gryffindor common room. The program was taped at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London. The reunion will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the eight-movie series that began with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which was released in November 2001. “The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person...
MOVIES
Deadline

Thandiwe Newton Joins Channing Tatum In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Thandiwe Newton is the newest cast member in the Magic Mike universe as the Westworld star is in talks to co-star opposite Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film, returns to direct this pic with Reid Carolyn writing the script. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan. The first two films combined to gross nearly $300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show Magic Mike Live. Plot details for this pic are unknown at this time. Newton has earned three Emmy nominations for her work on Westworld, HBO’s acclaimed sci-fi series that is heading to its fourth season. She is coming off of starring in Reminiscence, opposite Hugh Jackman, and recently wrapped production on the Amazon Studios pic All the Old Knives with Chris Pine.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

‘Nine Perfect Stangers’ Star Nicole Kidman Posts Stunning Beach Photo With Keith Urban

Stop whatever you’re doing because Nicole Kidman’s latest post with husband Keith Urban is demanding all of our attention. Just when you thought the Hollywood duo couldn’t get any cuter, the Nine Perfect Strangers star posted an adorable snapshot of the two while enjoying some time on the beach over the Thanksgiving weekend. She captioned the precious PDA moment, “Just feeling incredibly grateful. 🧡”
CELEBRITIES
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy