Foo Fighters have announced their 2022 North American tour dates including two Los Angeles concert dates at Banc of California Stadium on August 18 and August 20! Newly inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Foo Fighters 2022 tour dates will feature the aforementioned L.A. concerts, as well as performances in Salt Lake City Utah, Denver, Seattle and more! The band has confirmed 17 more marathon evenings of life-affirming rock communion, to take place at amphitheaters, stadiums and festivals across North America during May, July and August of next year.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO