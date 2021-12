It's December, and you know what time it is--it's Christmas time, and what better way than to start off with a Christmas parade?. The City of Mandeville will host its annual Santa Street Parade on Saturday, December 4 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Lakefront. The floats will start rolling at Jackson Street, pass through Lakeshore Drive, and end at the Gazebo. Live music, face painting, a live performance by the Mandeville Elementary School Bell Chorus, the lighting of the Oaks by Mayor Clay Madden, and pictures with Santa will also take place after the parade.

MANDEVILLE, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO