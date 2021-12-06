ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.5 QYK Holiday Yule Log

By Travis Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo fireplace, no problem with our 99.5 QYK Holiday Yule Log. You can turn your tv into a fireplace. Simply play this video on your Smart TV to up your Christmas spirit for the holidays. Playing from a computer to your Smart TV (easiest way to loop the video):....

Carrie Underwood Nails Night Three In Her ‘Happy Place’

Carrie Underwood says that her Las Vegas show’s stage is her “happy place” as she shared a bunch of pictures on her Twitter of her night three show on Saturday (12/5) from Las Vegas’s Resorts World, where she is playing in residency. Carrie wrote on the Twitter post along with...
CELEBRITIES
99.5 QYK Has Your Eric Church Tickets

Make sure the numbers 727-579-9999 and 1-800-992-1099 are saved in your phone and be ready to call!. A good one for his debut single from his 2006 debut album “Sinners Like Me.” Church wrote this song with Brandon Church (his brother) and Brett Beavers. An Eric co-write with...
MUSIC
Kelly Clarkson Admits To Being A Doritos ‘Chip Licker’

Kelly Clarkson went on her show with guest This Is Us TV star Sterling K. Brown and made a serious admission, she only licks the cheese off of Doritos and doesn’t actually like the chip. Wait, what?. Kelly said on Wednesday (12/8) on The Kelly Clarkson Show, “I don’t...
CELEBRITIES
Gwen Stefani Is ‘So Proud’ Of Husband Blake Shelton

When Blake Shelton won the People’s Choice Award this week as “The Country Artist of 2021,” no one was happier than his wife Gwen Stefani. Gwen shared Blake’s tweet thanking his fans for the honor, writing, “love u @blakeshelton so proud.”. Blake wrote to fans,...
CELEBRITIES
Why 'The Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Ran Away From Blake Shelton on Stage

The Voice star Ariana Grande might forever think twice about being on a team with Blake Shelton after one particularly hilarious incident. In Jimmy Fallon's new show That's My Jam, which premiered November 29 on Peacock, celebrity guests are asked to take part in a series of fun musical-themed games inspired by the most popular Tonight Show bits. For the first episode, The Voice coaches Ariana, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were contestants on the show, and the hilariously fun music challenges were just as entertaining to watch as episodes of The Voice.
MUSIC
Carly Pearce Brings Kelly Clarkson To Tears With ’29’

Carly Pearce performed her true-to-life, very personal song “29” on last night’s (12/7) The Voice, and the song brought Kelly Clarkson to tears. Kelly stood during the entire performance and then wiped tears away as she applauded Carly. Pearce was divorced in 2020 from Michael Ray after...
CELEBRITIES
Hear in Portland: New Music Video from Karma Rivera, Plus Jazmine Sullivan Tickets Go on Sale this Week

ON SALE NOW - 32+ Live Shows from Legends to Rising Stars. One great new release from a locally relevant artist. Local rapper Karma Rivera dropped a saucy new music video on November 30 called “Got Me Hot.” Over a sinister beat by Italian-based producer Luther Ford, Karma’s flow is hypnotic as she raps “Okay I grew up with the have-nots / Spicy like some flaming hots / I’m outside with the college drops / I’m vaccinated with the shots /I come thru and hit all the spots / With nothing on except my crocs / rappers act like what they not / Mistake they fans with all the bots.” In the witchy video, Karma rocks blonde hair, plays pool, and flickers throughout an isolated wooden cabin in the forest.
PORTLAND, OR
Blake Shelton’s Top 10 Music Videos, Ranked

Blake Shelton has done his share of music videos throughout his career and many of them shine. We take a look at what we believe are Blake’s top 10 Official Music Videos ranging from 2001 to today (2021). 8. Minimum Wage (2021) 6. Hillbilly Bone (featuring Trace Adkins) (2009)
MUSIC
Cool Yule at Hammer Theatre

YULE TIDE: The holiday season comes but once a year, and with 'Cool Yule' the music of the season gets a fresh rethinking. (photo credit: SJSU HA Marketing) Although it may not snow in San Jose this year, that doesn’t mean the winter holidays aren’t in full force. Take, for example, “Cool Yule,” a classic orchestral twist on the popular holiday tunes from years past. Hosted by SJSU’s Jazz Orchestra, the ensemble will be joined by Valley Christian High School Jazz Ensemble in a holiday performance led by Grammy Award-winning baritone saxophonist and composer Aaron Lington. Not only might there be a revamped and exciting version of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” but this mellow evening out could be the perfect festive start to the holiday season.
SAN JOSE, CA
Cliff Singers to Perform “Songs. Yule. Love.”

The Briar Cliff Singers is proud to present “SONGS. YULE. LOVE.” at 7 p.m. on December 7 in Our Lady of Grace Chapel on the university’s campus. Directed by Dr. Brian Cook and accompanied by Dr. Jeremy Owens, the performance will include the Christmas tunes: Sleigh Ride, The Gift To Sing, Somewhere In My Memory and Pirulito. The Cliff Singers will once again be joined by Sing For Joy!, Siouxland’s new homeschool choir who will sing: Hear Them Ring!, Shout Allelu! and Winter Canon.
MUSIC
Maren Morris Rocks A White House Christmas Party

Maren Morris spent some quality time walking the halls and holiday-designed rooms of the White House recently and she shared a bunch of photos and videos on her Insta stories. In several pictures, Maren snapped photos of rooms in the White House, Christmas trees in the White House, and even an up-close photo of the White House gingerbread house.
MUSIC
Remembering George Harrison: Watch Final Full Concert At Royal Albert Hall In 1992

It’s been 20 years since George Harrison sadly died in Los Angeles due to complications from cancer. He was just 58 years old. Harrison was born on February 25, 1943 in Liverpool, England where he helped form The Beatles in 1960 with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ringo Starr joined the band in 1962. Just one year later, George and The Beatles made their first appearance at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall.
MUSIC
Jimmie Allen Announces First Headlining Tour, Kicks Off In Los Angeles

Jimmie Allen has announced his forthcoming “Down Home Tour.” The trek will kick off on February 3, 2022 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles and marks Allen’s first headline tour. Jimmie said in a press release, “I’m looking forward to the Down Home Tour, my first-ever headlining tour. I wanted...
MUSIC

