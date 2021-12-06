99.5 QYK Holiday Yule Log

YULE TIDE: The holiday season comes but once a year, and with 'Cool Yule' the music of the season gets a fresh rethinking. (photo credit: SJSU HA Marketing) Although it may not snow in San Jose this year, that doesn’t mean the winter holidays aren’t in full force. Take, for example, “Cool Yule,” a classic orchestral twist on the popular holiday tunes from years past. Hosted by SJSU’s Jazz Orchestra, the ensemble will be joined by Valley Christian High School Jazz Ensemble in a holiday performance led by Grammy Award-winning baritone saxophonist and composer Aaron Lington. Not only might there be a revamped and exciting version of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” but this mellow evening out could be the perfect festive start to the holiday season.
Comments / 0