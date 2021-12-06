99.5 QYK Holiday Yule Log

ON SALE NOW - 32+ Live Shows from Legends to Rising Stars. One great new release from a locally relevant artist. Local rapper Karma Rivera dropped a saucy new music video on November 30 called “Got Me Hot.” Over a sinister beat by Italian-based producer Luther Ford, Karma’s flow is hypnotic as she raps “Okay I grew up with the have-nots / Spicy like some flaming hots / I’m outside with the college drops / I’m vaccinated with the shots /I come thru and hit all the spots / With nothing on except my crocs / rappers act like what they not / Mistake they fans with all the bots.” In the witchy video, Karma rocks blonde hair, plays pool, and flickers throughout an isolated wooden cabin in the forest.

