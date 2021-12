VERONA, Va. – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has received a call from a citizen reporting a bogus phone call that could have had very bad financial ramifications. The call came from a Deputy Cook with the Sheriff’s Office. The phone number that it came from, was spoofed to be the same as the sheriff’s office. The person who was claiming to be Deputy Cook, advised the citizen that they had missed Jury Duty, and needed to gather all their financial documents and report to the Sheriff’s Office immediately.

