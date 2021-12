CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KPIX 5) – The Bay Area is experiencing a population explosion of feral cats, and experts say efforts to spay or neuter the animals has become more difficult due to the pandemic. Feral cats can be found anywhere: creek beds, alongside freeways, even behind supermarkets. It doesn’t really help to remove them from an area because that just creates a vacuum and more will move in. What really works is a process called TNR, or “Trap, Neuter and Return.” Groups including Community Concern for Cats in Contra Costa County send out volunteers to temporarily capture the felines so they...

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO