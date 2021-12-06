ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish prime minister defends meeting of European populists

ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9hBU_0dFOSnvu00

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday defended a recent meeting of European populist leaders by saying Poland is seeking allies in its challenge of what he called a “centralized Europe.”

Morawiecki was reacting to criticism of the meeting hosted Saturday in Warsaw by Poland’s ruling conservative Law and Justice party . Far-right politicians including Marine Le Pen of France and Santiago Abascal of Spain's Vox party were among the participants.

Referring to tensions between the nationalist Polish government and the European Union in Brussels, which says some of the Polish government's policies violate the rules of democracy, Morawiecki told reporters that Poland was being treated unfairly. He said he was “seeking allies in this struggle against federalized Europe, against centralized Europe.”

He said the parties whose leaders met in Warsaw are “patriotic" and want a “Europe of homelands and a strong European Union that draws its strength from its member states. We want that, too."

But Morawiecki distanced himself from comments Le Pen made to Poland's Rzeczpospolita daily. She said that Poland’s eastern neighbor “Ukraine belongs to Russia’s sphere of influence.” The comments go against the basic tenets of Poland’s foreign and security policies, in which Poland backs Kyiv's aspirations to join the EU.

“We do not need to agree on everything ... we can differ on many things, like in this case," Morawiecki said, adding that not all in the West understand the situation in Eastern Europe.

Opposition lawmaker Krzysztof Brejza described Le Pen's comments as “disgraceful” and “scandalous” and called on Morawiecki to condemn them.

Brejza noted growing tensions around the world as Russia keeps a strong military presence on its border with Ukraine . Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that could herald plans by the Kremlin to attack its neighbor. Russia already annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

———

This story has been corrected to show that the AP style for Ukraine's capital city is Kyiv, not Kiev.

The Independent

The migrants who got through the Polish border, after paying Belarus troops

Two desperate Syrian refugees who risked their lives to sneak across the border to Poland say they were only successful because Belarusian soldiers had helped them cross.Abu Mohammed, who had made the long journey from war-torn northern Syria, claims the soldiers even charged $2,000 (£1,500) to transport them to the perfect spot and to cut the razor wire.“They took us to what they called ‘no man’s land’ before the Polish border where we stayed for four days with no food or water, waiting for their orders," Abu Mohammed tells The Independent from Germany, where he arrived two weeks ago and...
IMMIGRATION
Las Vegas Herald

EU countries tighten travel rules over new COVID-19 variant concerns

BRUSSELS, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A slew of European countries have restricted travel from southern Africa amid concerns over the new COVID-19 variant. The B.1.1.529 variant, first detected in South Africa, is reportedly more transmissible and has been classified as a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organization. The...
TRAVEL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Poland wants more NATO troops in Eastern Europe

Poland's president, Andrzej Duda, has suggested NATO should expand its presence in Eastern Europe to defend friendly states outside the US-led military bloc. Speaking with the organisation's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday, Duda cited the alleged recent "relocation of Russian forces around the Ukrainian border." He said that the group should make its presence felt to a greater degree on its eastern flank to "show all potential aggressors that NATO is ready." He went on to describe Kiev as an important external partner, whose security is at stake.
POLITICS
Mateusz Morawiecki
Santiago Abascal
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson defends record during rowdy session of Prime Minister’s Questions

Boris Johnson faced questions about his future after another difficult week for his leadership. Boris Johnson defended his record in office as he faced questions about his leadership and political future. In a rowdy session of Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson was cheered by Tory MPs as he rejected claims...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson gives Poland’s populist prime minister ‘very odd’ thumb greeting

Boris Johnson raised eyebrows on Friday when he greeted Poland's populist prime minister by grabbing his thumb.One Downing Street photographer to witnessed the incident described the greeting as "very odd".Mateusz Morawiecki was visiting Downing Street for talks while his country grappled with the migrantion crisis on its eastern border.Mr Johnson told the right-wing populist that the UK would stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Poland against those who would "try to provoke a migrant crisis" on its borders.But as snappers photographed the two leaders Mr Johnson grabbed his counterpart's thumb – leaving the Polish PM looking confused."Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson...
POLITICS
#Polish#Justice#Marine Le Pen#Vox Party#The European Union#Eu#Ukrainian#Western#Kremlin
Fox News

Afghan prime minister defends Taliban’s rule amid crisis

Afghanistan’s Taliban prime minister defended the group’s rule in a public address Saturday, saying it was not to blame for a worsening economic crisis and is working to repair the corruption of the ousted government. He also dismissed international pressure for the formation of a more inclusive Cabinet. The half-hour...
WORLD
BBC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to West Hertfordshire new hospital meeting

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will arrange a meeting with the Health Secretary to "unblock" the idea of building a new hospital. Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning claimed in Parliament that West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust had "blocked" the idea of a new facility. The West Hertfordshire...
WORLD
The Independent

France now has a chance to bury the demons of its darkest political era

Valérie Pécresse, the candidate now chosen by the main centre-right French party, Les Républicains, could easily have fitted into Emmanuel Macron’s cabinet. She is a centrist, liberal, multi-lingual, pro-business technocrat with the same elite education as Macron. An English comparison might be Amber Rudd or, in a previous Tory government,...
ELECTIONS
France
Poland
Spain
Politics
Europe
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson Before Their Meeting

PRIME MINISTER ANDERSSON: So I would very much welcome you here in Stockholm. I’m very happy you took your time to come here. And United States and Sweden, we have longstanding bonds that are very important for Sweden, both for our security but also for our prosperity, and I look forward to having discussions with you on several global issues such as climate change, the pandemic – yeah – democracy, rules-based international order, but of course, also issues concerning our neighborhood here and the Baltic Sea – around the Baltic Sea.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Pope Francis visits Cyprus and urges people to heal divisions

Pope Francis praised the "mosaic" of Cyprus’ multiethnic people as he arrived Thursday on the ethnically divided Mediterranean island and urged it to welcome migrants and heal the divisions that have lacerated the country for nearly a half-century. Francis opened a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece by drawing attention...
RELIGION
AFP

Francis hits out at EU migration divisions at start of Greek visit

Pope Francis on Saturday blamed the EU's nationalist divisions for a lack of coordination on migration as he began a landmark trip to Greece, aiming to improve complicated relations with the country's Orthodox Church. Meeting with the head of the Orthodox Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos II, Francis stressed the "common roots" of the two churches and followed John Paul in asking for forgiveness "for the mistakes committed by many Catholics."
EUROPE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

BERLIN — (AP) — Center-left leader Olaf Scholz on Wednesday became Germany's ninth post-World War II chancellor, opening a new era for the European Union's most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel's 16-year tenure. Scholz's government takes office with high hopes of modernizing Germany and combating...
EUROPE
AFP

Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty

France and Italy on Friday drew a line under recent tensions and signed a new treaty to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.
POLITICS
ABC News

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

