ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ponkapoag Pond Area Improvements Meeting- Dec. 8th

randolph-ma.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePonkapoag Pond Master Plan & Fisherman’s Cove Improvements Public Meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. If you need assistance when registering, please contact Daniel.Cushing@mass.gov. During the meeting, the public will be invited to...

www.randolph-ma.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Goose Pond area residents voice concerns at final public hearing meeting

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, Scottsboro residents in the Goose Pond area had their last chance to voice their concerns about a new development at the city council meeting. In November, the developer withdrew their request for commercial zoning, replacing 70 townhomes with 25 single-family homes. The current development...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
NRToday.com

Public welcome to learn about Ford's Pond Community Park improvements

Ford’s Pond Community Park will soon offer more beyond hiking trails and views as it prepares to unveil park improvements to the community. An open house on Thursday will give attendees the chance to see the latest updates intended for the space. This adds an inclusive playground, restrooms in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and path improvements.
SUTHERLIN, OR
manchesterinklink.com

Dec. 9: Community meeting on air quality improvement project at S. Willow and Weston

MANCHESTER, NH – The public is invited to attend local concerns meeting on December 9, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Department of Public Work’s Muster Conference Room at 475 Valley Street, for discussion of intersection improvements at South Willow Street and Weston Road. The City’s consultant, HDR Inc., will be presenting background information on the proposed project.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcr#Virtual Meeting
mariettaga.gov

City Council to Meet December 6th and December 8th

MARIETTA - Marietta City Council will meet for an agenda work session on Monday, December 6th beginning at 5:15 p.m. An agenda review session will take place on Wednesday, December 8th at 6 p.m. and be followed by Council’s regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the City Council chamber located on the lobby level of City Hall, 205 Lawrence St.
POLITICS
wmay.com

Meetings Set To Discuss Closure Of CWLP Coal Ash Ponds

Two public meetings are planned for this coming Thursday to discuss the eventual closure of City Water Light and Power’s coal ash ponds at Lake Springfield. The ponds hold the ash that was produced through the electric generating process at CWLP’s Lakeside and Dallman plants. The city has two options… leave the ash where it is with a permanent cover over it, or transport it offsite to a landfill.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
tifton.net

Fire Hydrant Maintenance beginning Dec 8th

We will be flowing hydrants in the following areas this week and next week. Chula Brookfield from Brookfield to the Irwin County line. Here is a link that addresses Brown or Rusty water.
TIFTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lima News

Planning commission to meet Dec. 8

LIMA — The City of Lima Planning Commission has scheduled a meeting for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 in the second-floor conference room, 50 Town Square. Those wishing to submit comments to be read during the meeting should submit your name, address and comment to sophia.fisher@cityhall.lima.oh.us before 2 p.m. Dec. 8.
LIMA, OH
heraldstandard.com

Snyder announces grant funding for area improvement projects

State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said more than $1.1 million in grant funding was recently awarded to support transportation and recreation projects, including more than $160,000 for an improvement project in Greene County. The funding is coming from two different grant programs administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, Snyder said.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
Dearborn Press & Guide

Help shape Proud Lake State Recreation Area planning at Dec. 9 virtual meeting

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will share information on a new draft general management plan for Proud Lake State Recreation Area at a virtual public meeting 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. General management plans are used to define a long-range planning and management strategy that protects a state park’s...
POLITICS
Sun Chronicle

Country club plans improvements to pond

A request for permission to muck out a shallow pond on the iconic 16th hole at Foxborough Country Club is pretty much par for the course for members of the town Conservation Commission, who hope the project could prove a boon to the environment. Sarah Stearns, an associate with the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBCMontana

Missoula committee approves Affordable Housing Trust Fund allocation rules

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund is an innovative approach to combating the city’s housing crisis. The fund will be used to create new housing options or preserve existing ones. How to use the fund is a question Missoula’s Affordable Housing Resident Oversight Committee has...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Parks & Rec seeks comment on 2 big projects

MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Missoula wants to hear from its residents about updates on two big projects on the Clark Fork River and Marshall Mountain. The Clark Fork River Restoration and Access Project aims to add better access points to the widely used river. “River use has...
MISSOULA, MT
adirondackalmanack.com

Siamese Pond Trail Improvement Society Repairs Path to Thirteenth Lake

The .1-mile hardened path from the Thirteenth Lake trailhead to the shore of Thirteenth Lake provides access to an accessible hand launch and four accessible tent sites. DEC thanks the Siamese Pond Trail Improvement Society for their continued commitment to trail work and community improvement and the local volunteers who helped complete this project.
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Lays Out Vision For Baltimore With Action Plan For Public Safety, Development

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A year into his first term, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released an action plan he said will increase public safety, provide more opportunities for young Baltimoreans and build city neighborhoods with an eye toward equity. “To put our city on a new path, my administration will need to operate with greater urgency, transparency, accountability, and commitment to equity than ever before,” Scott wrote in the introduction to the document. “This Action Plan represents my continued and very personal commitment to work tirelessly every day on your behalf, in strong partnership and coordination across my administration.” Scott’s office also published...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

‘Revitalizing Main Streets’ Program Open For Additional Grant Opportunities

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis, along with his administration, and the Colorado Department of Transportation are working to help save people money and help small businesses through the “Revitalizing Main Streets Program.” (credit: Getty Images) Polis said the CDOT program is open for additional grant opportunities to improve safety on urban roadways and main streets throughout Colorado. Some of the goals include reducing crashes, stimulating the economy, and improving transportation for everyone to safely get around. Applicants can submit infrastructure projects up to $2 million. The deadline for submission is Feb. 4, 2022.
DENVER, CO
Lima News

Ethics Council to meet Dec. 21

LIMA — The Allen County Board of Development Disabilities Ethics Council will hold a meeting at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, in the board conference room at 2500 Ada Road. The agenda will include reviewing direct service contracts.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy