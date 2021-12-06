Ponkapoag Pond Area Improvements Meeting- Dec. 8th
randolph-ma.gov
3 days ago
Ponkapoag Pond Master Plan & Fisherman’s Cove Improvements Public Meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. If you need assistance when registering, please contact Daniel.Cushing@mass.gov. During the meeting, the public will be invited to...
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, Scottsboro residents in the Goose Pond area had their last chance to voice their concerns about a new development at the city council meeting. In November, the developer withdrew their request for commercial zoning, replacing 70 townhomes with 25 single-family homes. The current development...
Ford’s Pond Community Park will soon offer more beyond hiking trails and views as it prepares to unveil park improvements to the community. An open house on Thursday will give attendees the chance to see the latest updates intended for the space. This adds an inclusive playground, restrooms in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and path improvements.
BISMARCK, N.D. -- A public input meeting will be held at the Century High School Auditorium, in Bismarck, Dec. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss proposed improvements to State Street. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 6 p.m. A pre-recorded presentation...
MANCHESTER, NH – The public is invited to attend local concerns meeting on December 9, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Department of Public Work’s Muster Conference Room at 475 Valley Street, for discussion of intersection improvements at South Willow Street and Weston Road. The City’s consultant, HDR Inc., will be presenting background information on the proposed project.
MARIETTA - Marietta City Council will meet for an agenda work session on Monday, December 6th beginning at 5:15 p.m. An agenda review session will take place on Wednesday, December 8th at 6 p.m. and be followed by Council’s regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the City Council chamber located on the lobby level of City Hall, 205 Lawrence St.
Two public meetings are planned for this coming Thursday to discuss the eventual closure of City Water Light and Power’s coal ash ponds at Lake Springfield. The ponds hold the ash that was produced through the electric generating process at CWLP’s Lakeside and Dallman plants. The city has two options… leave the ash where it is with a permanent cover over it, or transport it offsite to a landfill.
LIMA — The City of Lima Planning Commission has scheduled a meeting for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 in the second-floor conference room, 50 Town Square. Those wishing to submit comments to be read during the meeting should submit your name, address and comment to sophia.fisher@cityhall.lima.oh.us before 2 p.m. Dec. 8.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said more than $1.1 million in grant funding was recently awarded to support transportation and recreation projects, including more than $160,000 for an improvement project in Greene County. The funding is coming from two different grant programs administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, Snyder said.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will share information on a new draft general management plan for Proud Lake State Recreation Area at a virtual public meeting 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. General management plans are used to define a long-range planning and management strategy that protects a state park’s...
A request for permission to muck out a shallow pond on the iconic 16th hole at Foxborough Country Club is pretty much par for the course for members of the town Conservation Commission, who hope the project could prove a boon to the environment. Sarah Stearns, an associate with the...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund is an innovative approach to combating the city’s housing crisis. The fund will be used to create new housing options or preserve existing ones. How to use the fund is a question Missoula’s Affordable Housing Resident Oversight Committee has...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Missoula wants to hear from its residents about updates on two big projects on the Clark Fork River and Marshall Mountain. The Clark Fork River Restoration and Access Project aims to add better access points to the widely used river. “River use has...
MISSOULA, Mont. - This week, the Missoula City Council voted to move forward with funding for the Poverello Center with $211,000 to help people without shelter as the housing market continues to cause challenges. According to the contract presented at the City Council meeting, the money will go towards the...
The .1-mile hardened path from the Thirteenth Lake trailhead to the shore of Thirteenth Lake provides access to an accessible hand launch and four accessible tent sites. DEC thanks the Siamese Pond Trail Improvement Society for their continued commitment to trail work and community improvement and the local volunteers who helped complete this project.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A year into his first term, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released an action plan he said will increase public safety, provide more opportunities for young Baltimoreans and build city neighborhoods with an eye toward equity.
“To put our city on a new path, my administration will need to operate with greater urgency, transparency, accountability, and commitment to equity than ever before,” Scott wrote in the introduction to the document. “This Action Plan represents my continued and very personal commitment to work tirelessly every day on your behalf, in strong partnership and coordination across my administration.”
Scott’s office also published...
DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis, along with his administration, and the Colorado Department of Transportation are working to help save people money and help small businesses through the “Revitalizing Main Streets Program.”
(credit: Getty Images)
Polis said the CDOT program is open for additional grant opportunities to improve safety on urban roadways and main streets throughout Colorado.
Some of the goals include reducing crashes, stimulating the economy, and improving transportation for everyone to safely get around.
Applicants can submit infrastructure projects up to $2 million. The deadline for submission is Feb. 4, 2022.
LIMA — The Allen County Board of Development Disabilities Ethics Council will hold a meeting at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, in the board conference room at 2500 Ada Road. The agenda will include reviewing direct service contracts.
Comments / 0