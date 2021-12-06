ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound on leg

By Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say that they were called to an area hospital just after 4 a.m. on...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 3

David Hunter
2d ago

this shooting 🔫 shit is getting ridiculous mutha fuckers should sign up for the military and you can shoot all you want but best believe somebody is going to shoot back.tough Tony's of the hood.

Reply(1)
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Drugs#City Police
CNN

What's missing from Biden's democracy summit

Leopoldo López is a Venezuelan politician, opposition leader who was imprisoned on charges of inciting anti-government protests and Renew Democracy Initiative freedom fellow. Uriel Epshtein is the executive director of the Renew Democracy Initiative. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy