Shane Beamer’s message to recruits after first season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Earlier this week, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney told the story of how Shane Beamer's son wanted to carve a path to Pickens County. When Beamer was at Oklahoma, his son Hunter was fan of the Tigers and Swinney even told the story of how Hunter wanted his Dad to use his connection to Dabo to get some Clemson gear. Shane's son also had expressed a dream of one day playing quarterback for the Tigers, even asking his dad to send video of one of Hunter's flag football games to Swinney.

PICKENS COUNTY, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO