College Sports

Shane Beamer’s message to recruits after first season

The State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina football coach Shane Beamer...

www.thestate.com

The Post and Courier

Shane Beamer's take on USC vs. Clemson: 'It's not just another game'

COLUMBIA — Lou Holtz said he’d like to beat Tennessee, Florida and Georgia, too. Steve Spurrier strolled through the locker rooms, taking down all of the paraphernalia related to just this game, because the SEC games counted for more and he wanted to win every game on his schedule. Shane...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Beamer counters USC’s White announcement of immediate departure

Shane Beamer said Wednesday morning that South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White could still play for his team in the upcoming bowl game against North Carolina. Beamer’s statement came less than 24 hours after White announced Tuesday evening on Instagram that he will move on from the Gamecocks immediately “to begin focusing on professional football.” […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Oklahoma coaching search: Brent Venables, Shane Beamer, Luke Fickell 'being brought up the most' for Sooners

Oklahoma football is in the market for a new head football coach after Lincoln Riley's sudden departure for USC this past Sunday. With the Early Signing Period rapidly approaching, time is of the essence for the Sooners to make a hire. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, first-year South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell are the three names being brought up the most, according to OUInsider's Joey Helmer There is perhaps more smoke regarding the first than the latter two, though.
OKLAHOMA STATE
State
South Carolina State
Sacramento Bee

Only 1 thing mind of South Carolina’s Beamer: Beat Clemson

First-year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has had the same message driven home nearly each day since taking the job last December: Beat Clemson. “That's what I've heard,” Beamer said. Hearing about beating Clemson and actually knocking off the Tigers are different things — particularly for South Carolina. The Gamecocks...
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

Dabo Swinney praises South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer

The South Carolina football program is 6-5, achieving bowl eligibility with its most recent win over Auburn. In the last two weeks, the tune of the Gamecocks’ season has changed. The team struggled to score points over its first eight contests. There were blown opportunities in a close loss to Kentucky, abysmal performances against Georgia and Tennessee, and a Texas A&M loss where the Gamecocks had just six yards of offense through three quarters of play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Shane Beamer
clemsonsportstalk.com

#WATCH: Swinney gives Shane Beamer's son a big hug before kickoff

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising! Subscribe to our site and YouTube Channel today!. Todd Summers from WSPA-TV in the upstate caught this moment before kickoff tonight. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney heads towards midfield then scoops up Shane...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Swinney on Beamer, future of Gamecocks program under first-year coach

Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney was asked a few questions about South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, following the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday night. What did Swinney say to Beamer during their post-game handshake?. “I told Shane after the game – one thing I told our team at halftime, and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

South Carolina vs. Clemson: Kirk Herbstreit praises Shane Beamer, gives prediction

The College GameDay crew previewed Saturday's Palmetto Bowl between Clemson and South Carolina, highlighting the job first-year Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer has done getting his team bowl-eligible heading into the rivalry finale. Kirk Herbstreit complimented the turnaround South Carolina has made in short order. Herbstreit gave his game prediction, too.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#South Carolina Football#High School Football#American Football
WLTX.com

Dabo delivers his recruiting pitch to Hunter Beamer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Earlier this week, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney told the story of how Shane Beamer's son wanted to carve a path to Pickens County. When Beamer was at Oklahoma, his son Hunter was fan of the Tigers and Swinney even told the story of how Hunter wanted his Dad to use his connection to Dabo to get some Clemson gear. Shane's son also had expressed a dream of one day playing quarterback for the Tigers, even asking his dad to send video of one of Hunter's flag football games to Swinney.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
247Sports

Oklahoma coaching search: Shane Beamer's candidacy, where Sooners could go

First-year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is a candidate for Oklahoma's coaching vacancy, multiple sources have told 247Sports. Beamer, who has led the Gamecocks to bowl eligibility this fall, worked three years at Oklahoma as the Sooners' associate head coach. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley bolted for USC over the weekend, leaving Oklahoma vacant with the Early Signing Period next month and the team prepping for their bowl game under interim coach Bob Stoops.
OKLAHOMA STATE
heraldsun.com

How might Brent Venables, Shane Beamer fit at Oklahoma? Quite well, columnist says

The college football coaching carousel is spinning at a record pace. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley stunned the sports world on Sunday when reports surfaced that he would depart Norman for the job at Southern Cal. With OU scrambling to find his replacement, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer would make logical sense as top options, given their ties to the program.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The State

4 recruits to watch as early signing period nears for Beamer, Gamecocks

South Carolina’s next signing day under Shane Beamer is inching closer. The Gamecocks currently have 18 commits in their 2022 class, and the early signing period will open up on Dec. 15. Beamer and his staff should add a few more names from the high school ranks in the next two weeks.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer recaps demoralizing loss to Clemson, sends message to fans about rivalry

Shane Beamer and South Carolina never got on track Saturday night against Clemson and lost 30-0, the first shutout for the Gamecocks against the Tigers since 1989. The Tigers rang up 265 rushing yards, and held the Gamecocks to just 43 in the decision. QB Jason Brown was pulled for Zeb Noland late in the third quarter, but it didn’t make much difference for the offense, which was 6-for-21 on third and fourth down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Greenville News

Shane Beamer impresses Frank Beamer by leading South Carolina to bowl game in first year

COLUMBIA – Entering his first season as South Carolina’s head coach, Shane Beamer heard all the conjecture. He just never cared for it. If he had taken it to heart, he would’ve believed that it was hard to win at USC, that roster was so depleted after his predecessor, Will Muschamp, was let go that being competitive in the SEC this year would be an afterthought.
COLUMBIA, SC

