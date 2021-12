This will NOT go on your permanent record. If you loved to play cop & robbers as a kid, you will want to join this Michigan State Police training exercise. New recruits on the job with the Michigan State Police get all kinds of training, as they have to be prepared for anything. This year, for the first time, everyday law-abiding citizens like you and me get to be a part of the exercises. Imagine it: you could be the bad guy and break the law right in front of peace officers and get off the hook instantly.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO