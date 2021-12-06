ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Negroni

By Harper Fendler
Food52
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring the bright, juicy flavors of apple and baking spices to your Negronis with the addition...

food52.com

Telegraph

Negroni jellies with citrus compote recipe

These need to be made a good 24 hours before you want to serve them as it will take that long for the jellies to set. I find a proper negroni too strong in jelly form so I add tonic water. It means the jellies are lighter, less bitter and slightly more herbal.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Luxury Loose Leaf Iced Tea

No. 128 Hibiscus Moroccan Rose is an herbal blend with citrus notes of blood orange and fragrant Moroccan rose. It just might whisk you away to a sunny courtyard in Tangier. no. 130 Jasmine Pomelo Blossom combines organic jasmine green tea with chamomile blossoms and notes of citrus for a pick-me-up that’ll remind you of a lovely summer breeze.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Righteous Felon Quarterly Craft Jerky Subscription

This subscription’s for all you adventurous jerky eaters out there: Every three months, you’ll get three tasty flavors—two of each flavor for six snacks total—and what you get each time will be a nice little surprise. Flavors vary from quarter to quarter. Please refer to the packaging for full ingredients...
AGRICULTURE
rachaelray.com

Apple, Celery and Onion Stuffing

This recipe originally appeared on the Rachael Ray Show. Get the full recipe here: Apple, Celery and Onion Stuffing. Exciting new arrivals in cookware are here! Check out our new stainless-steel and hard-anodized collections. Browse the best of Rachael's recipes from 30-Minute Meals to John's favorite Carbonara.
RECIPES
Mashed

Apple Tarte Tatin Recipe

One look at a picture of an apple tarte Tatin and you'll know it's a treat you want to sink your teeth into. One little hint of the aroma as it cooks will confirm that. And one bite will secure this baked good's place in your regular roundup — it's that good, and it's really not too hard to make, either. But who came up with the idea for such a unique, quasi-inside-out treat in the first place?
RECIPES
triathlete.com

Pumpkin Apple Oatmeal Cakes

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. This is one of the recipes from our guide to meal planning to help you manage your meals efficiently and deliciously. Be sure to...
RECIPES
Food52

Opera Cake

Making an opera cake is not for the faint of heart, so this is not a recipe to make when you only have about 30 minutes to put it together. The classic French cake is a six-layer masterpiece featuring tender joconde sponge cake, a rich chocolate ganache, and a smooth coffee buttercream. Although there are many components to this cake, it’s a joy to eat and an impressive dessert to make for a special occasion. You just won't be able to get over all those pretty layers! I’ve done my best to make this cake as straightforward as can be, but there’s no getting around it: For a stellar opera cake, you will have to set aside a few hours of your time (perhaps an afternoon) to make it from start to finish.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

7 Winter-Ready Recipes to Add to Your Dinner Rotation

We’ve teamed up with Albertsons Companies to share a week’s worth of warming winter dinners, plus a shopping list. Whether your local store is Safeway, ACME, or one of Albertsons Companies’ 19 other supermarkets across the country, download their free Deals & Delivery mobile app. And don’t forget to join their for U™ Member program to get weekly personalized deals, redeem Rewards for discounts on groceries, receive an annual birthday treat, and even get a free item every month—all for no membership fee or monthly cost. Not a member yet? Here’s a sweet "Welcome" offer: Get $5 off your next online grocery order of $25 or more.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Food52

Spiced Apple Pie Cocktail

Inspired by the cozy-sweet flavors of a holiday apple pie, this hot cocktail features apple cider, The Spice Hunter Mulling Spices, plus a warming kick from whiskey, apple brandy, and a dash of triple sec. To make it feel extra dessert-y, top each mug with a dollop of fluffy whipped cream and a sprinkle of freshly grated nutmeg.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Can this cake be made ahead and frozen?

I haven't made and frozen this particular cake, but I've made ones like it, and they've frozen quite well. Be sure to cool the cake thoroughly and then to double wrap it. I typically use a first very tight layer of cling wrap, and then wrap in freezer paper (which can be reused).
RECIPES
Food52

This Beloved French Christmas Dessert Is Made With...Chard?

Head to any local purveyor of Niçoise specialties (from the chickpea flatbread known as socca to tuna-stuffed pan bagnat), and the dessert on offer will likely be a rectangular tourte de blettes: two slabs of buttery pastry, covered in confectioners' sugar, sandwiching a deep emerald filling made with pine nuts, apples, raisins, and Swiss chard.
RECIPES
Food52

Our Best Goat Cheese Appetizers for One Heck of a Party

We've partnered with California cheese maker Cypress Grove to highlight creative ways to incorporate one of our favorite ingredients—goat cheese, like their award-winning Humboldt Fog—into your holiday party spread. I am a cheese person. Put a plate of gooey macaroni and cheese, a slice of pizza with extra mozzarella, or...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

For Bitter For Worse Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Mini Trio

Smoky No. 56 has campfire-like notes thanks to smoked tea, figs, and maple syrup. It took—you guessed it—56 trials to get just right, and it’s a shoo-in for whiskey lovers. Serve it in a rocks glass with an orange twist, maybe with a splash of still or sparkling water.
DRINKS
Time Out Global

A dessert mash-up between a classic Negroni and a not-so-classic croissant has come to Sydney

Negroni Cruffin. No, this isn’t the delightfully twee name of a minor Harry Potter character, but rather the latest Franken-dessert from the bakery boffins at Banksia Bakehouse. This latest creation from the inventors of the Cramington is a collab with the Archie Rose Distilling Co, and is technically known as the Red Centre Cruffin, but just you try and stop us saying "Negroni Cruffin", literally all the time. Negroni Cruffin. See – we can’t be stopped!
FOOD & DRINKS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Apple Galette

1. Make the crust: With pastry cutter or two knives, mix flour, salt, sugar, baking powder and cubed butter until small clumps form and mixture develops a crumbly texture. Clumps of butter should be no larger than the size of a pea. Add sour cream until just combined and dough holds together in a ball. Do not over-mix. Wrap with plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour.
RECIPES
Food52

Cardi B Made Boozy Whipped Cream—So We Did Too

If you’re looking for a way to upgrade a cup of hot chocolate this holiday season, Cardi B has the solution. Wait…did you just say Cardi B? Yes, the rapper has joined forces with Starco Brands to release three flavors of vodka-infused whipped cream—vanilla, caramel, and mocha. The boozy whipped cream, duped “Whipshots,” is totally dairy-free and does not require refrigeration. It’s said to add a "playful shot of sophistication to any drink, dessert, or party" so that everyone can party like Cardi.
CELEBRITIES
winemag.com

Ham Stuffed with Prunes and Apples

Courtesy Angel Cardona, chef at Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett, RI. Chef Angel Cardona at Coast Guard House Restaurant, a seafront landmark in Narragansett, Rhode Island, serves this sort of hearty winter fare family-style. See a butcher to get a fresh ham, not the brined, spiral cut or “city” ham variety. If you’re having trouble finding it, pork shoulder makes a better substitute than any sort of cured ham.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Food52

Why Mofongo Is the Perfect Addition to Your Holiday Table

My love story with mofongo began in 2019 on a family trip to Puerto Rico. After we had dropped our bags off at the hotel, we ventured out to fill our stomachs. We stumbled into a nearby restaurant, and on the menu, there were a ton of mofongo options. I distinctly remember my first bite: a mound of mashed, fried green plantain layered with garlicky, saucy, spicy chicken creole. From this point forward, mofongo became my favorite Puerto Rican dish, one of the many reasons I can't wait to go back to the island.
RECIPES
nachicago.com

Baked Apples

Juice of one lemon (about ¼ cup) Preheat oven to 375° F. Wash apples. Using an apple corer, remove cores and leave ½ inch of the bottom of each apple. (If using a paring knife, just cut the center core out fully.) Make the hole ¾-inch wide, and remove the seeds using a spoon. Place the cored apples in an 8-inch-by 8-inch baking dish.
RECIPES

