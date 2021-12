A solar eclipse passed over parts of the southern hemisphere early this morning, Saturday, December 4, including parts of South Africa, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia. For sky-watchers in the northern hemisphere, the eclipse wasn’t visible. But you can rewatch the event from a unique view: From Union Glacier in Antarctica, the only place on the globe where the eclipse was total. A livestream from Theo Boris and Christian Lockwood of the JM Pasachoff Antarctic Expedition, embedded above, shows beautiful views of the eclipse as it happened.

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO