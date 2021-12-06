NCHSAA football state championship press conference

Raleigh, N.C. — For Cardinal Gibbons football, the third time was the charm. Appearing in a championship game for the third time in as many years, the Crusaders earned the first state title in program history with a 14-2 win over two-time defending champions and week one opponent Chambers in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A championship on Saturday at Carter-Finley stadium.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO