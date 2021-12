Kenya is not short of good phones, regardless of your budget. Things start getting complicated when you have more money, say KES 25K and more. Over those price ranges, you will find many devices, all of them good in their own right. It is hard picking the correct choice because people have different needs. For instance, the majority would want a phone with good snappers. Others want a phone that lasts all day, and then some more. Others want fast charging. Others want clean software, and other groups want a phone that is fast that will also last the next couple of years.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO