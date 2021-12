Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) on Friday undermined her party’s message on inflation, saying in an interview with CNN that Americans were “very concerned” about it. “When I’m home in Arizona, I hear, number one, about the price of gas and, number two, about the price of food,” Sinema said. “People are very concerned about the amount they’re spending just to survive every day. And inflation is real.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO