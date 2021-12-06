ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elastomeric Coating Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.17% from 2021 to 2027 globally - Axiom MRC

Cover picture for the articleThe factor increasing the adoption of the elastomeric coating owing to the benefits like resistance to solvents and micro-organisms, along with chalking, good resistance against cracking, peeling, flaking, blistering, string adhesion strength, superior performance and many others has been driving the growth of the elastomeric coating market during the forecast period....

Las Vegas Herald

Demand Side Platform System Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Dataxu, Oath, Adobe

Latest update report on Demand Side Platform System Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Demand Side Platform System industry. With the classified Demand Side Platform System market research based on various growing regions, this report provides leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on. The Market research report on Demand Side Platform System has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Demand Side Platform System market's growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Demand Side Platform System market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information is based on current Demand Side Platform System market trends and historic achievements.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

SaaS Based HRM market rising demand growth trend insights for next 5 years | SAP, ADP, Jobvite

A fresh market research study titled SaaS Based HRM Market explores several significant facets related to SaaS Based HRM Market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. Realistic concepts of the market are mentioned in a simple and plain manner in this report. A comprehensive and elaborate primary analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, business enhancement strategies, statistical growth, financial gain or loss to help readers and clients to understand the market on a global scale.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Bicycle Locker Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Dero, BikeLid, Bellsure Supplies

A fresh market research study titled Global Bicycle Locker Market explores several significant facets related to Bicycle Locker Market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. Realistic concepts of the market are mentioned in a simple and plain manner in this report. A comprehensive and elaborate primary analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, business enhancement strategies, statistical growth, financial gain or loss to help readers and clients to understand the market on a global scale.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Crowdfunding Litigation market growing popularity emerging trends | Patreon, RocketHub, Fundable

Ample Market Research (AMR) has added a report, titled, Crowdfunding Litigation Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2026. The report not only provides a comprehensive analysis of market overview and dynamics for the historical period, 2014-2020, but also offers global and regional forecasts on market value, volume production, and consumption during the future period, 2020-2026.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Short Term Insurance market astonishing growth by 2026: Santam, SBI Holdings, Cuvva, Chubb

Detailed research added by Ample Market Research offering a comprehensive analysis of the developments, growth outlook, driving factors, and key players of the Short Term Insurance market in the latest research report. The research study concisely dissects the Short Term Insurance and unearths valuable estimations pertaining to the profit projections, market size, sales capacity, and numerous other crucial parameters. Also, the Short Term Insurance Market report appraises the industry fragments as well as the driving factors impacting the remuneration scale of this industry.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Bancassurance Market Study: An Opportunity Hinting New Growth Stage: Citigroup, Banco Santander

The global Bancassurance market is expected to grow at a significant pace. Its latest research report, titled [Global Bancassurance Market Outlook forecast 2020-2026], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Bancassurance market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Luxury Perfume market growing popularity and emerging trends: JAR, Hermes, Baccarat

A fresh market research study titled Luxury Perfume Market explores several significant facets related to Luxury Perfume Market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. Realistic concepts of the market are mentioned in a simple and plain manner in this report. A comprehensive and elaborate primary analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, business enhancement strategies, statistical growth, financial gain or loss to help readers and clients to understand the market on a global scale.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Bigml, Intel, Microsoft

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market report gives a thorough analysis of this dynamic focus of this market with a secondary search. The report sheds light on the Artificial Intelligence as a Service forecast, share, demand, development patterns, and also their current industry size. The Artificial Intelligence as a Service report forecast for the next several years and examines the historical data. The analysis assesses that the plan patterns embraced by major players that are dominant and studied by the Artificial Intelligence as a Service industry size. The report estimates how big this market is concerning revenue for the forecast period. Loopholes are ascertained using resources, and stocks are figured, such as by the info, divides, and also checked through primary sources and secondary sources.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Pallet Pooling Global Market Study Reveal Explosive Growth Potential: Niagara Pallet, Agrico Plastics, BARR Plastics

Pallet Pooling Market report gives a thorough analysis of this dynamic focus of this market with a secondary search. The report sheds light on the Pallet Pooling forecast, share, demand, development patterns, and also their current industry size. The Pallet Pooling report forecast for the next several years and examines the historical data. The analysis assesses that the plan patterns embraced by major players that are dominant and studied by the Pallet Pooling industry size. The report estimates how big this market is concerning revenue for the forecast period. Loopholes are ascertained using resources, and stocks are figured, such as by the info, divides, and also checked through primary sources and secondary sources.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

LiDAR Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2026

According to the report, the "LiDAR Market With Covid-19 Impact by Technology (2D, 3D, 4D), Component (Laser Scanners, Navigation and Positioning Systems), Installation Type (Airborne and Ground Based), Range, Service, End-Use Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to grow USD 1.3 billion in 2021 and reach USD 3.4 billion by 2026; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2026.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Aerospace Robotics Market is Projected to Reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026

According to a research report "Aerospace Robotics Market Robot Type (Traditional Robots, Collaborative Robots), Component (Controllers, Arm Processor, Sensors, Drive, End Effectors), Payload, Application, Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aerospace Robotics Market is estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2026. The aerospace robotics market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. Increase in global aircraft demand and manufacturing, increasing use of robots for efficient aircraft production processes, growing use of robotics to handle aircraft orders backlog, increasing manual labor cost are fueling the growth of the aerospace robotics market.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Herald

Moist Lipstick Market to Witness Explosive Growth by 2026 | Maybelline, Lancome, L'Oreal

Latest released the research study on Global Moist Lipstick Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Moist Lipstick Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Moist Lipstick. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Mentholatum (NewZealand),Maybelline LLC (United States),Beiersdorf (Germany),Kiehl's (United States),The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (United States),Sephora USA, Inc. (United States),Lancome (United States),Neutrogena (United States),CHANEL S.A. (France),Yue Sai (China),Coty, Inc. (United States),Elizabeth Arden, Inc. (United States),Mary Kay (United States),L'Oreal S.A. (France).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Aerospace 3D Printing Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026

According to the new research report, the "Aerospace 3D Printing Market by Offerings(Printers, Materials, Services, Software), Technology, Platform(Aircraft, UAVs, Spacecraft), Application(Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts), End Product, End User(OEM, MRO), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to be USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. The demand for aerospace 3D printing is projected to be driven by the low volume production of aircraft components in the aerospace industry, rising demand for lightweight components, the need to reduce the production time of components, and the requirement for cost-efficient and sustainable products. The requirement for rapid prototyping is expected to fuel the growth of the aerospace 3D printing market during the forecast period.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Las Vegas Herald

Endpoint Management Software Market Rapid Growth by 2021-2027

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Endpoint Management Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Endpoint Management Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Soft Robotics Market is set for a Potential Growth Worldwide: Excellent Technology Trends with Business Analysis

The Latest Released Soft Robotics market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Soft Robotics market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Soft Robotics market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Players Profiled in the ?Soft Robotics Market Study:, Soft Robotics Inc, Fanuc, RightHand Robotics, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Bionik Laboratories, ABB, KUKA, ReWalk Robotics, Cyberdyne & Yaskawa Electric.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Video Codec Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Cisco Systems, Apple, Intel

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Video Codec Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Video Codec market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Childcare Management Solutions Market See New Growth Cycle | Konverv, EntLogics Technologies, R&I Software Solutions

The Latest Released Childcare Management Solutions market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Childcare Management Solutions market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Childcare Management Solutions market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Players Profiled in the ?Childcare Management Solutions Market Study:, SofterWare, Ladder Software, Procare Software, Hi Mama, Jackrabbit Technologies, Ledger Software, Kindertales, Personalized Software, Childcare Sage, SmartCare, INursery.net Limited, Connect Software Solutions, Astec Solutions, Konverv, EntLogics Technologies, R&I Software Solutions, KigaRoo, AVI.DAT, Ogust, Chenlong, Yikang & Beiying Network.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Hand and Body Lotion Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "(COVID Version) Global Hand and Body Lotion Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Olay, Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Aveeno, Cetaphil, Clarins, Crabtree & Evelyn, Dermae, Hempz, Murad & Cavinkare etc.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Herald

Freight Forwarding Market is Going to Boom | DHL Group, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Freight Forwarding covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2026). The Global Freight Forwarding explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, C.H.Robinson & Yusen Logistics.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Testing Service Market Blooming Worldwide by Forecast 2021-2027

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Automotive Testing Service Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Testing Service market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS

