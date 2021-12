After a very disappointing loss against the Bedlam rivals, Oklahoma State, the student body at the University of Oklahoma was already feeling defeated. The next day, shock broke out on campus. Rumors had leaked that our beloved head coach was leaving us for LSU after five seasons and four Big 12 Championships. He adamantly stated that he would not be the next LSU head coach but kept his plans under the rug. A few days later, betrayal hit the team and the campus like an earthquake. Lincoln Riley announced he would be the new head coach for the University of Southern California.

