ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Alarming Rise In Suicide Rates Among Black Men In Denver

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
NewsOne
NewsOne
 2 days ago

Source: Delmaine Donson / Getty

W e’re always told that when life gives you lemons to simply make lemonade, but things can feel detrimental for those that just can’t find a way to get past the sourness.

That’s when the decision to commit suicide unfortunately comes into play, and many Black men in Denver are doing so at a rapidly increasing rate that can only be described as heartbreaking.

The Denver Post recently did a report on the issue and dropped some alarming statistics when it comes to the mental health of our brothers in Colorado. Since 2013, the outlet says that suicide amongst Black men in the state has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides per 100,000 in 2020. On of the biggest advocators to change that around for the better is Halim Ali, founder of nonprofit From the Heart Enterprises that works diligently to give young Black men an outlet to reverse trauma or anger that typically leads to feelings of isolation, violence and most importantly suicide.

Here’s more behind Halim Ali’s initiative and the big plans he has in order to let our boys know that a bright future is something to always look forward to, via Denver Post :

“In the long term, Ali hopes to raise enough money to create a 24/7 crisis center for men where they can access mental health services, food, meditation spaces, housing services and workshops on healthy relationships, self-care and goal-planning in a safe and welcoming environment. Too often, men do not access mental health services until they are ordered to do so by a judge, Ali said.

‘I just see so much happening with our men,’ he said.

Ali sees an undercurrent of anger in all of the young men he mentors. Unresolved trauma from violence, abandonment and other wounds too often manifests as violence, self-harm, substance use, isolation and hopelessness, Ali said. But U.S. culture teaches young men, especially Black men, to stay silent about their emotions and to shield themselves from vulnerability, Ali said.

‘We just don’t talk about it,’ Ali said.”

Given the many things that Black people in general have to witness in the media, put up with in the workplace, experience in educational settings and so many other lanes of our lives, it sadly isn’t that shocking to see why some men can feel a sense of hopelessness. However, as a community we have the power to uplift each other and hopefully turn these results around in not just Denver, Colorado but across the world.

Let’s increase the love for one another and encourage our Black men to keep living, y’all.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by From The Heart (@fromtheheartenterprises)

ALSO SEE:

Businessman Robert F. Smith To Open STEAM Education School In Denver

Video Of Denver ‘Karen’ Following And ‘Interrogating’ Black Man Sparks Protest

[ione_media_gallery id="3440564" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Verywell Mind

The Impact of COVID-19 on Suicide Death Rates

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that suicide deaths between 2019 and 2020 decreased by 3% overall (by 2% in males and by 8% in females). However, suicide deaths for males in three age groups (10–14 years, 15–24 years, and 25–34 years) increased. And while suicide deaths decreased amongst white and Asian males, deaths increased for Black, American Indian and Alaskan Native, and Hispanic males.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Confronting a suicide crisis among teenagers of color

Suicide attempts by Black teens increased by 80 percent over the past two decades. What is causing this crisis - and what can be done to stop it? Tiffany Cross discusses with Dr. Michael A. Lindsey and suicide attempt survivor Jordan Burnham.Dec. 5, 2021.
MENTAL HEALTH
Axios

Report: COVID exacerbated young people's "unprecedented" mental health challenges

The U.S. surgeon general warned on Tuesday young people face "unprecedented" mental health challenges — and the pandemic has only made matters worse. Why it matters: Depression, suicidal ideation and emergency room visits for mental health reasons have risen significantly in young people, according to the 53-page advisory from the country's top physician, Dr. Vivek H. Murthy.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
NBC Connecticut

Could Vaping Be Making the Youth Mental Health Crisis Worse?

The number of kids vaping is going up again as the number of youth with at least one major depressive episode in the last year is also on the rise, and doctors say the two may be related. Studies, including some at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, show...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Crisis#Black People#Suicide Rates#The Denver Post#The Heart Enterprises
NBC San Diego

Vaccination Rates Among Black San Diegans Remain Low

More than half of Black San Diegans remain hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine and local experts say the data underscores the need to prioritize trust-building efforts and equitable access within communities. "It's the interaction that physicians and patients have, it's still sometimes suboptimal, the trust factor, and that's why...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Education Next

Schools Can Help with the Youth Mental Health Crisis

The suicide rate for persons aged 10 to 24 increased nearly 60% over a decade-long span ending in 2018, making suicide the second leading cause of death for teens, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. A White House fact sheet issued in October 2021 says the Covid-19...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
kjzz.org

The suicide rate for Arizona kids jumped 30% in 2020, report shows

Every year, the Arizona Department of Health Services releases its Child Fatality Review. It just provided its report for 2020, and it shows troubling signals. The report revealed 838 children died last year — 61 more deaths than in 2019. There was a 30% increase in suicide. The review says...
ARIZONA STATE
miamitimesonline.com

Racism blamed for Black Utah girl's suicide

Ten-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor had autism and was the only Black student in her class. Her mother said Izzy was bullied – told she smelled and was harassed about her skin color, eyebrows and a beauty mark on her forehead. Now the Utah child is dead after taking her own life.
UTAH STATE
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy