Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) logs full practice participation on Monday ahead of Week 13's Thursday night game vs the New Orleans Saints. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Considering Dallas will be on a short week, this is a very good sign for the availability of Elliott. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on any further developments in this regard as any sort of downward trend would have major implications for the value of teammate Tony Pollard.

